Harbour Master leaves Grenada

In this undated photo, the Harbour Master is docked at Scotland Bay as a crew of volunteers disemback to clean up the area for International Coastal Cleanup Day.

PLEASURE vessel Harbour Master is said to have set sail from Grenada en route to Trinidad on Wednesday.

A post on Harbour Master’s Facebook page stated: “The Harbour Master has left Grenada to return to Trinidad. We will resume our regularly scheduled cruises this weekend.

“We look forward to the return of our captain and his crew.”

The vessel arrived in Grenada in August with its occupants preparing to participate in carnival activities in that country. However, the vessel was impounded and its crew questioned after an altercation involving Grenadian athlete Anderson Peters and his brother.

Four Trinidadian crew members of the Harbour Master were fined approximately $14,000 (EC$5,500) each after pleading guilty to causing grievous harm to Anderson Peters and harm to Kiddon Peters.

The men, John Alexander, 55, a deckhand from Arima; Mikhail John, 35, a sailor from San Juan; captain Noel Cooper, 42; and Sheon Jack, 28, a sailor from Cocorite, pleaded guilty in the St George’s Magistrate Court.