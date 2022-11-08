Hand Arnold recalls select Pinesol products

News

THE Clorox Company has issued a voluntary recall of selected Pinesol products to safeguard the health and well-being of its US and international consumers.

Local distributor Hand Arnold issued a media release on Monday which said, “The safety of our products is core to our brand promise and maintaining the well-being of our consumers is of utmost importance.”

Hand Arnold is the official distributor of Pinesol Cleaners in TT and advised the public it was working closely with its retailers and partners to ensure that the process is seamless.

It added the voluntary recall was made with the full knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

The product lot code range for the affected products is A4 and any number below 22249. Numbers are visible at the top of the bottle.

Pinesol Original 24oz, 40oz ,60oz and 100oz are not affected.

No other items manufactured by the Clorox Company has been affected by this issue.

The affected products are:

Pinesol Multi Surface Cleaners 28oz – Fragrances include; Lemon Fresh, Sparkling Wave and Lavender

Pinesol Multi Surface Cleaners 48oz – Fragrances include; Lemon Fresh, Sparkling Wave and Lavender

For additional information , the public is advised to contact Hand Arnold at: 674-8001 ext 228, or [email protected]