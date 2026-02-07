CoP defends officers; blames flawed contracts for body camera shortfall Liberty Caribbean commits to regional digital growth Boodhu: Govt future at stake; PM must speak today Chaguanas Chamber reacts to ZOSO Bill failure Police hunt suspect after shots fired during patrol Speaker blocks move to refer PM, Padarath to Privileges Committee
Haiti’s presidential council dissolves after rocky tenure as unelected US-backed ruler remains

07 February 2026
Haiti’s pres­i­den­tial coun­cil stepped down on Sat­ur­day af­ter al­most two years of tu­mul­tuous rule along­side a U.S.-backed prime min­is­ter, who is ex­pect­ed to re­main in pow­er as the coun­try pre­pares for the first gen­er­al elec­tions in a decade.

Days be­fore the nine-mem­ber coun­cil was dis­solved, the U.S. de­ployed a war­ship and two U.S. Coast Guard boats to wa­ters near Haiti’s cap­i­tal, where gangs con­trol 90% of Port-au-Prince.

“The naval pres­ence ap­pears to pro­vide the lat­est proof of Wash­ing­ton’s will­ing­ness to use the threat of force to shape pol­i­tics in the West­ern Hemi­sphere,” said Diego Da Rin, an an­a­lyst with the In­ter­na­tion­al Cri­sis Group.

In late Jan­u­ary, two of the coun­cil’s most in­flu­en­tial mem­bers an­nounced that a ma­jor­i­ty had vot­ed to oust Prime Min­is­ter Al­ix Di­di­er Fils-Aimé, de­fy­ing calls from the U.S. gov­ern­ment to up­hold the coun­try’s frag­ile po­lit­i­cal sta­bil­i­ty.

Days lat­er, the U.S. gov­ern­ment an­nounced visa re­vo­ca­tions for four uniden­ti­fied coun­cil mem­bers and a Cab­i­net min­is­ter.

The coun­cil’s plan to oust Fils-Aimé for rea­sons not made pub­lic ap­peared to fall to the way­side as it stepped down in an of­fi­cial cer­e­mo­ny on Sat­ur­day.

“We need to put our per­son­al in­ter­est to the side and con­tin­ue progress for se­cu­ri­ty,” said the coun­cil’s out­go­ing pres­i­dent, Lau­rent Saint-Cyr, who re­ject­ed a push to dis­miss the prime min­is­ter.

Fils-Aimé spoke briefly, say­ing he would ad­dress the na­tion lat­er in the day.

“The pres­i­den­tial coun­cil has done its work by paving the way for a gov­er­nance mind­ful of se­cu­ri­ty and elec­toral is­sues,” he said.

Da Rin said ne­go­ti­a­tions are on­go­ing to de­cide what, if any­thing, would re­place the coun­cil as a new multi­na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty mis­sion pre­pares to trans­form a U.N.-backed mis­sion led by Kenyan po­lice that was un­der­staffed and un­der­fund­ed.

“Clar­i­ty on who will gov­ern Haiti is es­sen­tial,” Da Rin wrote in a re­cent es­say. “Coun­tries con­tribut­ing to this force will want to know they are work­ing along­side a gov­ern­ment whose le­git­i­ma­cy is undis­put­ed.”

Feb. 7 is a his­toric date for Haiti that marks the start of de­mo­c­ra­t­ic rule af­ter a near­ly 30-year dic­ta­tor­ship. It’s al­so when pres­i­dents are tra­di­tion­al­ly sworn in.

But Haiti failed to hold gen­er­al elec­tions on Sat­ur­day as en­vi­sioned a cou­ple of years ago, with gang vi­o­lence grip­ping much of the cap­i­tal and swaths of land in the coun­try’s cen­tral re­gion. Ten­ta­tive dates were an­nounced for Au­gust and De­cem­ber, but many be­lieve it’s un­like­ly an elec­tion and a runoff will be held this year.

The coun­cil was es­tab­lished in April 2024, near­ly three years af­ter Pres­i­dent Jovenel Moïse was killed at his res­i­dence, throw­ing Haiti in­to wide­spread up­heaval.

At the time, for­mer Prime Min­is­ter Ariel Hen­ry was un­able to re­turn to Haiti fol­low­ing an of­fi­cial trip to Kenya be­cause a pow­er­ful gang coali­tion had at­tacked key state in­fra­struc­ture over the course of sev­er­al days, forc­ing the coun­try’s main in­ter­na­tion­al air­port to close for near­ly three months.

The coun­cil was cre­at­ed af­ter Caribbean lead­ers and U.S. of­fi­cials ur­gent­ly met in Ja­maica to build a frame­work for a po­lit­i­cal tran­si­tion af­ter Hen­ry re­signed.

Coun­cil mem­bers had long pledged to quell gang vi­o­lence and im­prove life for Haiti but fell over­whelm­ing­ly short.

“The gov­ern­ment has been un­able to push back crim­i­nal gangs that con­trol most of Port-au-Prince and have ex­pand­ed in­to oth­er ar­eas,” Da Rin not­ed.

The coun­cil al­so was rocked by ac­cu­sa­tions of cor­rup­tion, with a gov­ern­ment agency ac­cus­ing three mem­bers of bribery in late 2024.

As the coun­cil stepped down on Sat­ur­day, An­dré Joseph, 42, a street ven­dor who was sell­ing can­dy out­side their gov­ern­ment of­fices cel­e­brat­ed. He cur­rent­ly lives in a makeshift shel­ter — one of 1.4 mil­lion peo­ple dis­placed by gang vi­o­lence — and said he wants to re­turn home.

“Their time is up. They were there near­ly two years and didn’t do any­thing for the coun­try,” he said of the coun­cil. “Haiti needs to move on with a bet­ter gov­ern­ment in charge that could lead the coun­try in­to a bet­ter di­rec­tion.”

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP)

