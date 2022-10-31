Gymnastics head aims to mend fences with Thema

Sports

Thema Williams

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) Christopher George wants the sport’s governing body to learn from its mistakes as they seek to repair its reputation on the heels of a $223k payout, last Thursday, to former national gymnast Thema Williams.

After a four-year legal battle for compensation, which stemmed from a “biased and flawed” TTGF decision to pull Williams out of the 2016 Olympic Games and replace her with Canadian-born Marisa Dick, the fraternity was left cash-strapped following a Justice Frank Seepersad judgment, which gave the federation’s bankers a 4pm deadline to deliver the $223,800.19 cheque.

The payout has left the TTGF in a financial spot of bother but George believes its members, upcoming fundraiser events and assistance from SporTT can slowly rescue the now reeling federation.

“We lean on the gymnastics community. I suppose we have been pushed into the position where we are fighting, a little bit, for survival. It is something that deeply impacts the operations of the federation.

“I’m hoping that we can come in to a place where, in a few years, gymnastics is doing better and has a good economic footing. TTGF made a mistake, paid for it and hopefully we can repair our reputation and trust moving forward. That’s the only way,” George said.

George, who represented TT in judo at the 2016 Games, was appointed TTGF president in November 2021. He, neither any other current board member, was part of the then executive which replaced Williams with Dick.

Ironically, George said he is a big fan of Williams and hailed her as “extremely talented.”

He respects the court’s decision but remains hopeful, that over time, the federation and Williams can bury the hatchet and maybe reunite one day, for the betterment and development of the sport locally.

“As a fan, I adore her. One of the things I endeavour to do, once Thema is willing to take my call, I’m hoping that, once some time passes, we would be able to mend the fence. She recently started a gymnastics school and hopefully she could come back in the TTGF fold.

“The federation is bearing the brunt of certain activities that was done before by past members. Those individuals are not involved in the federation now. So I’m hoping that Thema can look at the federation with new eyes and maybe even come around and let this be a positive thing for us.”

George added that one of the fraternity’s biggest tasks is ensuring all those interested in gymnastics still understand that the TTGF represents their interest.

He remains confident the federation will “come together” since it’s always been parents and individuals who love gymnastics that have, in different situations and circumstances, stepped up and helped with funding.

“Next year we have the Pan American and World Junior Gymnastics Championships. We’ve already put in our operational plan with SporTT and we’re hoping that we get some disbursement for the young athletes who qualify for those games.

“We’ve had partners of gymnastics, without us paying, have allowed us to go on credit, hoping that we get an allotment from government because we have put in those requirements into our operational budget.”

Like all other sports, the pandemic had a negative impact on the federation. They were unable to host a national championship for three years and this also contributed to their dwindling income.

Currently, he said, the local clubs have been trying to pull together to now retrain a new generation of gymnasts.

Last week, SporTT implemented a programme to disburse funding for youth development. George hopes the federation can be a part of this initiative since they are currently spearheading a development programme, post-covid19.

“I feel like once we get athletes back winning medals and doing everything, we will see that this is part of the process. One of the central aspects of any athletic endeavour is the lesson that you learn about yourself, through these experiences.

“I’m trying to be optimistic as possible. I’m not looking forward to the next board meeting because I know there will be a lot of emotions but I’m hoping a positive standpoint will pull us through.

“It’s a time for healing. If not now, hopefully in the near future, Thema comes out and is a mentor and helps develop other athletes, who in 2028, can go to the Olympics.”

Although pleased to have the legal matter completed, George said TTGF’s vice-president Susa John-Babooram had been “deeply impacted” by the court’s decision to pay Williams on Thursday.

“A lot of the money in the account was due to her, because she’s been paying with her credit card any time we get into a little bit of issues. That is just one of the other circumstances that we have to face.”