Gym owner still in hospital after mall shooting

An aerial view of Long Circular Mall. – File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The day after businessman Michael St John was shot in the car park of Long Circular Mall, St James, there was no visible increase in security was observed at the mall.

This was confirmed by an employee of his business there, D Dial Gym.

The employee said their fears remain, as the shooting is still under investigation.

Members continue to come to the gym to work out, staff said, but they too are somewhat worried about safety.

“Everybody is still a bit concerned, but they are coming still.”

On January 12, staff members called for more security at the mall, with one gym employee even scared to empty the garbage, as the bin is near the site of the shooting.

Newsday called the mall’s corporate office to ask about security arrangements, but was told staff there had already left for the day.

St John remains warded and had surgery for his facial wound. He suffered major injuries to his face, but none are said to be life-threatening.

He was shot while leaving the building on Thursday at around noon.

CCTV footage of the incident showed St John being shot at by a man who got out of a nearby Hyundai Tucson.

St John had just come out of the building with another man when the Tucson reversed from a nearby parking spot.

The gunman got out from the front passenger seat and fired several shots at St John, then got back into the SUV, which drove off.