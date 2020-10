Al­most as soon as Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley an­nounced the fur­ther eas­ing of COVID-19 re­stric­tions Sat­ur­day, cin­e­ma, gym and casi­no own­ers sprang in­to ac­tion spruc­ing up and prepar­ing their es­tab­lish­ments to open for busi­ness on Mon­day.