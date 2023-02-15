Guyanese police investigating alleged drowning at creek Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Kester Guilliams, 28, allegedly drowned during a ‘creek outing’ with friends along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway in Guyana.

Police ranks in Regional Division 4B are investigating the alleged drowning.

As it pertains to the details of the incident, the Guyana Police Force reported that the now-deceased man and some of his friends went to the creek on Sunday, February 12, where they consumed alcohol and socialised. Then around 3:30 pm, Guilliams reportedly left to swim in the water.

Shortly after, they received information that someone was encountering difficulties in the water and disappeared underwater. This was around 4:19 pm. Public-spirited persons formed a search party, and Guilliams’ motionless body was later found in the creek.

The body was removed from the creek and examined, but no marks of violence were seen. The body was taken to the Diamond Hospital and pronounced dead by Doctor Barker.

The body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Guilliams was late of Lot 61 Bent Steet, Wortmanville, Georgetown, Guyana.

This comes a week after Trinidad recorded a toddler drowning in a swimming pool on February 8 and St Lucia recorded a drowning at sea when a UK passenger off a cruise ship went on a sea-based excursion along the island’s west coast on February 9.

NewsAmericasNow.com