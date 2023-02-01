Guyanese-born actress Letitia Wright conferred with Honorary Doctorate

Black Immigrant Daily News

Letitia Wright conferred with an Honorary Doctorate

Black Panther star Letitia Wright was this morning conferred with an Honorary Degree, Doctor of Letters, from the University of Guyana.

The University held an Extraordinary Convocation Ceremony on campus, to bestow the award-winning actor with the prestigious degree.

In a statement, the University said this move was to honor the talents and achievements of the Guyanese-born actress who plays the role of Shuri in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Wright, 29, left Guyana for the United Kingdom at the age of eight. She began her career with appearances on Top Boy, Coming Up, Chasing Shadows, Humans, Doctor Who, and Black Mirror. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for the latter. Her breakthrough came with her role in the 2015 film Urban Hymn, for which the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) named Wright one of the 2015 BAFTA Breakthrough Brits.

In 2018, she attained global recognition for her portrayal of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther, for which she won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award. She reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). In 2019, she received the BAFTA Rising Star Award. She also appeared in the 2020 anthology series Small Axe, which earned her a Satellite Award nomination.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin, met with Wright and her management team late Monday night to offer the University’s highest honorary award to the star, who was delighted to accept.

Wright said: “I accept! An honorary doctorate from my own country! Wow! I am so honoured by this.”

Chancellor of the University Prof. Edward Greene has said that “this is a phenomenal development – for a phenomenal Guyanese woman.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the University has expressed gratitude to the Ministers of Tourism, Culture and Education for providing access and supporting requests for the actress’s brief visit with the University to accept the University’s award.

This year, the University of Guyana proudly enters the year of its 60th Anniversary. Its role and place as a major development partner and its achievements are recognised and honored. The institution has graduated upwards of 50,000 graduates in its 60-year existence – many of whom have gone on to serve at the highest levels nationally and internationally.

NewsAmericasNow.com