Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago collaborate on agriculture

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings (left) and Guyana’s President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali. Photo courtesy social media –

TRINIDAD and Tobago will collaborate on several agricultural initiatives. Guyana’s President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali gave this commitment to members of a TT delegation led by Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings on Thursday.

Ministers in the Ministry of Agriculture Avinash Singh and Nigel De Freitas were also part of the delegation.

A statement issued by Government’s communications division on Friday said Ali and the TT delegation discussed a wide range of issues relating to agriculture, including agro-processing and youth in agriculture.

The overall objective of the discussions was future TT-Guyana collaboration on regional food security.

Ali told the delegation that he would work with the Prime Minister to ensure these initiatives are achieved in the shortest possible time.

On May 22 in Georgetown, TT and Guyana signed a memorandum of understanding on renewed and enhanced co-operation.

The commitment by the countries came after a three-day agri-investment forum in Guyana which was held between May 19-21.

The agreement seeks to address partnerships in areas of trade and investment including non-tariff barriers, agriculture and food security, energy, infrastructure, security, education, tourism, sports and culture; with the aim of developing strategic co-operations and partnerships.