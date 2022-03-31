Guyana to stage 2022-2024 CPL finals

Sports

In this September 9, 2018 file photo, Darren Bravo of Trinbago Knight Riders hits a six during match 30 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. – CPL T20

THE PROVIDENCE Stadium in Guyana will host the finals of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) from this year until 2024.

A media release said, “This season, Guyana will host seven group games, three knockout matches and the Hero CPL final which will take place on Friday 30 September at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.”

It said the Hero CPL final “will be the climax of festivities surrounding these games taking place in Guyana.”

The Guyanes government of Guyana, in collaboration with the local private sector, will reportedly stage two weeks of events tol form a “Cricket Carnival.”

The release said this would “celebrate the best that Guyana was to offer, showcasing the music, food and culture of this vibrant and fascinating country.”

Over the previous nine seasons of Hero CPL, it said, there had been “massive” support for the tournament from Guyanese fans, “and the tournament is expecting significant excitement at the prospect of these hugely important matches taking place in the country.”