Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali attends banquet at President’s House

Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali and his wife Arya Ali arrive at President’s House on Wednesday. – Ayanna Kinsale

A host of dignitaries turned out for the state banquet for Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday at President’s House. The banquet was hosted by acting President Christine Kangaloo as part of Ali’s three-day state visit to TT.

Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali speaks with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, acting President Christine Kangaloo, and others prior to a state banquet in his honour at President’s House on Wednesday evening. – Ayanna Kinsale

Among the guests were the Prime Minister and his wife Sharon Clarke-Rowley, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, and wife Elizabeth Solomon, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George and husband Newman George, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and wife Marcelle Martinez, TT’s Ambassador to Guyana Conrad Enill, Chilean Ambassador to TT Juan Anibal Barria and wife Angelica Olgvi, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein and wife Cathy Hosein, Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and wife Saara Ali-Browne, Energy and Energy Industries Minister Stuart Young, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and wife Takyana Nedd.

Kangaloo welcomed Ali to President’s House where he signed the visitors’ book.