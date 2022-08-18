Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali arrives in Trinidad and Tobago

News

Dr Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, chats with Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne at the Piarco airport on Wednesday. – Ayanna Kinsale

GUYANA President Dr Irfaan Ali arrived in Trinidad and Tobago for his first visit to the country since assuming office in 2020.

Ali arrived at the Piarco airport at about 4.45 pm with his wife Arya Ali and son Zayd, as well as a contingent of Guyanese delegates including TT High Commissioner to Guyana Conrad Enill, Guyana’s Minister of Tourism Oniege Walrond, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd.

Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali inspects a guard of honour shortly after arriving at the Piarco airport for his state visit to TT. – Ayanna Kinsale

Ali and his entourage were greeted by a TT contingent including Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Agriculture Kazim Hosein, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell.

As Ali arrived on the tarmac he was met by officers of the Coast Guard, Air Guard and Defence Force. There were about 90 officers in total.

The anthems of both countries were played, and Ali inspected the guard of honour.

He was then guided to a silver Mercedes Benz SUV, where he sat in the back with his wife and son. Little Zayd waved to reporters as they waited for the convoy to leave.

Ali’s visit is part of a drive to reduce Caricom’s food-import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Hello TT: Zayd Ali, son of Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali, waves to photographers moments after arriving with his father and mother Arya at the Piarco airport on Wednesday. – Ayanna Kinsale

He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister on matters of mutual interest for both countries, visit the Agricultural Investment Forum and Expo this weekend, as well as industrial areas such as Point Lisas.

As lead head of government in Caricom with responsibility for agriculture, Ali is tasked with spearheading the 25 by 2025 initiative. In May, Ali hosted the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo which featured several Caricom countries including TT.