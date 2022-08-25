Guns, weed seized

News

File photo

Three men were charged with firearm and narcotic offences on August 24.

A police media release on Thursday reported that Northern and North-Central Divisions police arrested two people with marijuana.

North-Central Area West and Canine Branch police made the arrests between 3 am and 10 am on Wednesday in the Maracas, St Joseph and Tunapuna districts.

In an unrelated event on Wednesday, police from the Maloney CID and the Northern Division Task Force, Area North undertook searches between 3 pm and 7 pm. They found one Beretta pistol and a Taurus pistol in the Eastern and Northern Divisions respectively. A 33-year-old Princes Town man was arrested.

Investigations are continuing.