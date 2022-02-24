Gunmen shoot Tunapuna men, fire at cops

News

File photo.

A shooting in Tunapuna on Wednesday night led to the wounding of two men.

Police said the men, 22 and 24, were liming on Upper Fairley Street, at around 10.20 pm when they heard gunshots and saw two gunmen approaching.

The men ran and hid in a nearby yard but had already been hit by bullets and felt a burning sensation.

Residents heard the gunshots and took the men to the hospital, where the 24-year-old was treated for gunshot wounds to both legs. The 22-year-old was hit in the right ankle.

Crime scene investigators visited and found 16 spent shells.

During the shooting police from the Northern Division Task Force were in the area when they saw a man believed to be one of the shooters. They tried to stop him but he began shooting at the police, who shot back. The man escaped via a nearby bushy area.

No one was wounded but police said the front left fender of the police car was hit.

Police from the Tunapuna CID are continuing enquiries.