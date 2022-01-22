Gunmen shoot at Duke Street apartments

News

Residents of east Port of Spain and citygoers reported hearing a volley of gunfire on Friday morning when gunmen seemingly fired at random targets.

No one was killed or wounded.

Police said they received a report of a shooting at around 10.30 am and went to Duke Street, where residents said their homes were shot at.

Police said one woman had bullet holes in the front door of her house, a bathroom door and a cupboard in her bedroom. Another man who lived nearby had a window destroyed by a bullet and found several holes in his bedroom curtain.

Crime scene investigators found ten spent shells.

Investigators said a white Nissan Tiida was seen driving away shortly after the shooting.

The gunshots were heard as far away as Abercromby Street, where drivers and passers by stopped to ask where the sound was coming from.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting.