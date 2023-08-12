Gunmen looking for son, shoots, kills mother in Barataria

News

GUNMEN shot and killed a Barataria woman on Saturday morning when they broke into her home looking for her son.

Police told Newsday on Saturday morning that the murder is gang-related.

A report said Pamela Joseph, a 48-year-old CEPEP labourer of Ninth Avenue North, Barataria was found motionless in a bedroom, between a wall on the northern side and a bed, bleeding from gunshot wounds after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area just after 2.25 am.

A relative of Joseph told police she was asleep when she heard a banging noise coming from the back of the house. When she got up she heard several gunshots.

Joseph and the relative attempted to hide in another bedroom but gunmen entered the room.

When the men entered the room, they reportedly started asking, “Where yuh son, where yuh son?”

Joseph’s relative told police she placed her head between her knees and then heard several loud explosions. She then raised her head and observed Joseph motionless in the area where she hid.

A DMO pronounced her dead on the scene and her body was transferred to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for an autopsy sometime this week.

Investigators recovered 21 spent 5.56 shell casings and two spent .9mm shell casings.