Gunmen kill two in Santa Cruz, Diego Martin

File photo

Two more people were murdered in separate incidents on Friday night by people armed with illegal guns.

Joseph “Soondar” Pierre, 34, of Pipiol Road, Upper Santa Cruz, was shot dead at about 7.45 pm near his home.

He was liming on the road with friends in front of a mini-mart when several masked men approached, pulled out firearms and shot him several times before running away.

Pierre and another man were shot and taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. Pierre was pronounced dead around 8 pm while the second victim was warded in a serious condition.

According to the police, crime scene investigators recovered over 100 spent shells from a handgun and two rifles at the scene.

In a separate incident, Anton Richards, 28, of Blue Basin, Diego Martin was shot dead while walking from his home to the basketball court in River Estate.

Eyewitnesses told police a grey wagon pulled up next to him and two men exited the car and shot at Richards several times.

He ran a short distance and collapsed, and the two men escaped in the car.

Richards died on the scene.