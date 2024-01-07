Gunmen kill Laventille man at Savannah

News

Relatives stood at the Queen’s Park Savannah looking on at the crime scene. – Photo by Sydney Joseph

A young man identified as Akil Archer was shot dead by four gunmen bearing high-powered automatic rifles on Sunday afternoon at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Newsday understands the victim was a labourer working in a team for the National Carnival Commission (NCC) to erect vendors booths for Carnival.

He was said to be roughly in his late twenties and a resident of Laventille.

Reports were that Archer was one of four men in the tray of a truck which was transporting materials from the Grandstand to the Paddock area of the savannah to erect booths at about 1.20 pm. Suddenly, a white pick-up van swerved in front of the truck, to cut it off. Four men jumped out of the pick-up brandishing guns.

The labourers in the truck leapt out and fled in all directions. The gunmen chased and killed Archer a few metres away in a grassy patch between booths.

When Newsday arrived an hour later, Archer still lay on the ground where he was killed. He was clad in black, as police officers, undertakers and the district medical officer tended the scene.

An elderly male and female relative stood nearby.

Several of Archer’s young relatives and friends arrived a bit later, one woman weeping loudly.

At one point, an anguished young woman ran past the police cordon, demarked in yellow tape, to try to see the body, only to be restrained by the police at the active crime scene.

One onlooker told Newsday, “It was a very scary thing, boy. I felt like I was watching a movie.”

One commentator said, that after the incident, he expected the NCC to soon discuss security arrangements for booths at the Savannah.