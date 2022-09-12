Gunmen beat Woodland mini-mart owner

News
File photo
A businessman has been taken to hospital after two gunmen beat him on Monday afternoon.
A police report said at around 3 pm, two men pulled up in a white Nissan Tiida car in front of his minimart in Woodland. The men, each with a gun, began beating the owner, who was working in the minimart.
They then left empty-handed, got back into the car and drove away.
Southern Division police were alerted and the injured owner was taken for treatment.
No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.