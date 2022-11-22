Gunman killed during murder attempt identified

News

Rosario Johnson –

THE man who was shot dead in Champs Fleurs on Monday morning has been identified as Rosario Johnson.

Police reported that Johnson was killed when he went to kill workers at a construction site at Sagan Drive, off Mendez Drive, and his intended victims shot back.

Johnson, 26, of Malick, Barataria, was identified by relatives at the Forensic Science Centre on Tuesday morning.

Police reported that at about 9.35 am on Monday Johnson went into the yard next door to his targets, hoping to sneak up on them. He climbed a wall separating the two premises and shot one of the men before someone on the job site shot him.

Police said they are unsure which one of the workers shot Johnson and whether the gun was legal or illegal. No guns were recovered at the scene, although 27 spent 9mm rounds were found.

The injured worker who is from Upper Sixth Avenue, Malick Barataria, was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre after the shooting and remains warded in stable condition.

In an unrelated killing, relatives of murdered shopkeeper Makesi Le Maitre said the 29-year-old was now beginning to expand his business when he was gunned down.

Police said Le Maitre was at his shop on Jackson Street, Curepe at around 12.10 pm last Thursday when a man pretending to be a customer shot him once in the chest and ran off.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police said nothing was taken from the shop and believed he was killed by someone he knew. No motive was given.

Makesi Le Maitre –

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Tuesday, relatives said Le Maitre was a changed man.

“Like any other youth in Trinidad and Tobago, when he was younger he was ‘in thing,’ and as he got older he changed his life. He elevated himself and opened the shop,” said the relative, who did not want to be named.

Le Maitre, the relative said, was married four years ago and was the type of person to show genuine love and would give of his last to ensure those he loved had what they needed.

She said he began by selling coconuts and wanted to open a minimart. He was working his way towards that when he was killed.