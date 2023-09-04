Gunman in mask, police uniform shoots central businessman

News

File photo –

TWENTY-ONE-year-old businessman Shiam Balla was shot in front of his Cunupia business place on Sunday morning.

Police are searching for a man dressed in police tactical wear who fired several shots at Balla as he tried to enter his vehicle.

An officer at the Chaguanas Police Station, contacted for comment, confirmed the shooting but could not say whether Balla’s injuries were fatal.

The officer said the Cunupia district police were treating with the matter, but the number listed for that station did not appear to be in service when Newsday called.

A video in circulation shows Balla, the owner of S&R Tyre Shop, in front of his business place at Bridal Road, Cunupia.

Around 7.29 am, Balla left his business place and opened the door of his flatbed truck. The tray was filled with tyres.

The video shows a white Toyota Axio waiting near the truck, but as Balla tried to enter it, a passenger armed with a gun and dressed in police tactical wear jumped out of the back seat and approached him.

The gunman first fired at Balla through the closed window of the open door.

Balla ducked, and attempted to run as the window shattered, but the assailant followed, firing multiple shots into the back of his victim.

As Balla collapsed at the back of his van, the gunman ran back to the getaway car and it sped off.

Reports say Balla was taken to the Chaguanas Health facility by a private vehicle.