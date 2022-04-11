Gun seized in Chaguanas house

News

File photo.

A 53-YEAR-OLD Chagauanas man was arrested after an illegal firearm was found hidden in his house.

Officers of the North East Division Task Force and the Tactical Response Unit led by Snr Supt Maharaj and including Supt Ramjohn, ASP Parriman, Insp Bharath, Sgt Martin and Cpls Daniel and Duncan, executed a search warrant at the man’s Constance Street, Chaguanas home.

The search was conducted between 10 pm on Saturday and 1 pm on Sunday.

While searching the man’s bedroom they found a Ruger .45 pistol in a secret compartment of a closet. The officers also found 95 rounds of .9 mm ammo; 32 rounds of .40 calibre ammo and six rounds of .45 calibre ammo.

The man was arrested and taken to the San Juan Sub Station where he is assisting police in their enquiries.