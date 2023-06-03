Gun, ammo, stolen vehicle recovered in Morvant

News

Smith and Wesson gun found in Morvant. – Photo courtesy TTPS

North-Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit (NEDGIU) and Task Force officers seized a firearm, a quantity of ammunition and recovered a stolen vehicle in the Morvant district on Friday, a statement from the TTPS reports.

In the first incident, at 1.30 pm, NEDGIU and Task Force detectives were conducting a crime and gang suppression operation at Pitch Road Never Dirty, Morvant, where they patrolled areas known for illicit activities.

Police said two men spotted at a track began running when they saw the officers and escaped. However, police canvassed the area and found a Smith and Wesson pistol with an extended magazine and six rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. In a subsequent operation, the team also found and recovered a black Toyota Aqua motor which bore false registration plates.

Further enquiries revealed that the own was robbed for the car at gunpoint on May 19. The firearm, ammunition and car are undergoing crime-scene processing. NEDGIU detectives are continuing investigations into the matters.