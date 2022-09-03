Gun, ammo seized in Morvant

News

Gun and ammo seized by police on Friday. Photo courtesy TTPS –

A gun and ammo were seized, a stolen vehicle found and seven arrested by police during exercises between Friday and Saturday morning.

North Eastern Division Intelligence Unit and North Eastern Division Task Force officers seized a firearm and 29 rounds of ammunition after responding to a report that gunmen were at Valley Road, Morvant area on Friday.

When officers arrived, they saw a group of men, one of whom allegedly pointed a firearm at them and they fired at the suspect who, reports said, dropped the firearm and escaped.

Then, early Saturday morning, Northern Division officers found a vehicle stolen in Tacarigua. The owner was outside of his home at about 1.39 am, when two armed suspects approached, announced a robbery, and made off with his silver, Toyota Fielder wagon.

The vehicle was recovered in the carpark of a building at Maloney Gardens by a team from the Arouca Crime Patrol Unit and Tunapuna CID.

Also on Saturday, three men were arrested during a roadblock in the North Central Division, three men were arrested for various offences during a roving roadblock exercise. The men, ages 22 to 29, were detained for firearm-related offences, possession of camouflage and driving without a drivers’ permit and certificate of insurance.

Another trio were arrested during a warrant exercise in the same division on Friday, for outstanding affiliation warrants amounting to $10,250.

In in the Eastern Division, a Sangre Grande woman was arrested during a road traffic exercise conducted between 4 pm and 7.30 pm. Of the 17 field sobriety tests administered, the 36-year-old was the lone offender found to be driving under the influence.

She was subsequently charged.