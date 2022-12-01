Gucci Mane Offers To Sign Rapper BG For $1 Million After Prison Release

Gucci Mane reacted with excitement at the news that former Cash Money rapper BG had been released from prison with an offer to sign him immediately on release.

In a message shared on Wednesday morning, the Atlanta rapper welcomed home BG and announced his plans to sign him to his 1017 Records label for a cool $1 million. “My 1017 family help me welcome the living legend @BGHollywood! Gad u home bruh. Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at me, I got a milli for u! Wanna sign u to 1017,” the tweet read.

Gucci Mane later deleted the post after it was revealed that news about BG’s release was premature and that videos of a man being released from jail were not of BG. As for BG, the news about his release is not new, as his friend and collaborator, Birdman, revealed that the rapper was expected to be released from jail soon.

BG, a former Cash Money artist, has been in jail since 2009 after he was stopped by police during a traffic stop that turned into a search where police found three illegal weapons, two of which appeared to be stolen and possibly used in other crimes.

BG, who is now 42 years old, had entered a not-guilty plea but failed to convince the jury of his innocence and was sentenced to 14 years in jail.

According to Birdman, the “Bling Bling” artist was going to be released within weeks, but records suggest that the artist is not likely to be released before April 2023. In the meantime, BG fans reacted to Gucci Mane’s offer, with many laughing at the amount of money he was offering.

“Only person BG signing back with is himself and Cash Money. Gucci tried it though 1 mill? This B Gizzle we talking about now. Not Lil Pump,” one person said, laughing.