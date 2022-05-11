Guayaguayare woman hacked to death at home

News

Trishana Mohammed

A -25-year-old woman was hacked to death at her home in Guayaguayare on Wednesday during a domestic dispute.

The police identified the victim as Trishana Mohammed of La Brea Village.

The unemployed suspect, 40, a male relative, was taken into police custody shortly afterwards.

Mohammed was with her three children in the house when she was attacked. No one else was injured.

Police at the scene of the murder of Trishana Mohommed 25, who was chopped to death at her La Brea village Guayaguayare home. Photo courtesy David Law

After the man killed her, he walked out into the road holding a cutlass, believed to be the weapon used to kill her.

He stopped a passing police car and told them what he had done.

Mayaro and Homicide Bureau Region II police are on the scene.