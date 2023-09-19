Guayaguayare man shot dead at home, wife, children unhurt

News

File photo –

A 40-year-old man who survived a shooting a few years ago was shot dead early Tuesday at his home in Guayaguayare.

Dead is Carlie Hamilton of La Savannah Circular in Newlands Village.

Gunshots rang out at around 1.40 am, waking relatives and residents. He was alone in a bedroom while his wife and three children slept in another room.

Relatives found his body on his bed with multiple gunshot wounds. The back door nearby was also opened.

The fisherman/ boat owner was originally from Basse Terre Village in Moruga.

Eastern Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.