Guapo woman, San Fernando man missing

News

– TTPS

The police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 44-year-old woman from Point Fortin and a man from San Fernando.

Germaine Noel, 44, of Guapo Village, and Marc Benjamin, 37, of Roy Joseph Street, have been reported missing in separate incidents.

Noel was last seen on June 11 and Benjamin on Thursday, the police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call the nearest police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or make a report via the TTPS App.