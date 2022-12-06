Grow Antigua & Barbuda Begins Medical Cannabis Evaluations & Dispensing Medical Cannabis

Black Immigrant Daily News

GROW ANTIGUA & BARBUDA Ltd., a public, rastafari and privately owned company, is excited to announce the opening of Antigua & Barbuda’s first Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary to all persons, residents and non-residents,that are interested in accessing and learning about Medical Cannabis products.

GROW Antigua & Barbuda operates it’s dispensary under its Medicinal Cannabis DispensaryLicence #ABDL001 issued by the Antigua & Barbuda Medical Cannabis Authority.

As pioneers at the forefront of the Antigua and Barbuda medical cannabis industry, GROWAntigua & Barbuda alongside the ABMCA, has achieved another important milestone forpatient access by opening the first dispensary on island, along with seeing the first legal

medical cannabis user upon the completion of the first Medical CannabisEvaluation,completed via the ABMCA online portal, ushering in a new era of legal medicalcannabis use in Antigua & Barbuda.

All persons seeking to use Medical Cannabis are able to purchase from a wide selection ofMedical Cannabis products, after completing the in-store health evaluation.

Following an approval by a Medical Professional, and paying any fees associated with that process, a Medical Cannabis recommendation will be granted. Medical ID cards will be made available by the ABMCA shortly.

As a Medical Cannabis patient, consumers can purchase up to 56 grams (2 ozs) of driedcannabis flower and 15 grams of Cannabis extract/oils/concentrates per day, each containing varying CBD and THC contents, designed to treat a wide array of ailments and pathologies.

All dried flower products are locally and organically grown at the GROW Antigua & BarbudaMedical Cannabis Cultivation (License #0001), which began operations in early-2021.

Medical Cannabis patients are guided through their treatment options, and the therapeuticbenefits of Cannabis products by our Special Dispensers, each a registered pharmacist and/orpharmacist technician.

We have seen close to 150 Medical Patients receive their recommendations within the firstweek of operations, along with many non-citizen tourists utilizing our dispensary serviceswith their valid Medical Cannabis cards from the USA or Canada.

GROW Antigua & Barbuda will continue to streamline this process alongside the ABMCA, and quickly introduce more medically-viable Cannabis products, including extracts like tinctures, vape oils, and isolate.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com