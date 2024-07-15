Griffith vows to sue Hinds

News

Fitzgerald Hinds –

FORMER commissioner of police Gary Griffith vowed on July 11 to sue Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds over an exchange in the media of that date.

One newspaper reported Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal provided WhatsApp messages purportedly showing Hinds seeking Griffith’s help to get firearm user licences (FUL’s) for soldiers comprising his security detail in 2021. In reply, Hinds reportedly told the newspaper he had no time for “side shows and skittish ra ra” with individuals who respectively had serious questions to answer to the courts and the police.

In a statement later that day, Griffith said, “At no time have I ever had any questions to answer to either the courts or the police.”

He declared, “I have taken legal action against Hinds for his defamatory statements.”

Saying Hinds will have to defend his remarks in court, Griffith alleged the minister had sought to tarnish his reputation.