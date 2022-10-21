Griffith: PSC never suspended me or withdrew merit list

News

File photo: Former police commissioner Gary Griffith.

FORMER commissioner of police Gary Griffith says the Police Service Commission (PSC) never suspended him or withdrew the merit list of nominees to be CoP. This, he said, is reflected in minutes of a PSC meeting.

Griffith was addressing a National Transformation Alliance (NTA) meeting in Barataria on Thursday.

“The minutes from the PSC…at no time did they ever withdraw the merit list.

“So if the only governing body that has the authorisation to withdrawn merit lists did not withdraw it, it meant that somebody used a letterhead and somebody operated outside of the law. Somebody broke the law.”

He insisted a crime had taken place, but said the media had not sufficiently looked into it.

“That merit list fiasco is one of the biggest embarrassing situations this country has ever faced.”

Griffith alleged President Paula-Mae Weekes had failed to forward the merit list to Parliament which, he said, had been her duty to do.

“We have a prime minister treating President’s House as if it is a post office, and decides to go there, meet the chairman of the PSC, and then foolishly decides to boast.”

He said a Jamaican case empowered a government to hand over official correspondence to an independent body, but that did not apply for the PSC issue.

Further, Griffith said the minutes showed pressure being put onto the PSC to suspend a commissioner.

“That is misbehaviour in office.”

A commissioner had been suspended without lawful authority, he said.