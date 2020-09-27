Griffith: Not a cop grabbing DSS $$ in video

Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith has re­spond­ed to a Sun­day Ex­press ar­ti­cle which sug­gests that video footage pro­vid­ed to it by the CEO of the Drug Sou Sou Ker­ron Clarke, was that of an of­fi­cer of the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice ap­par­ent­ly stuff­ing mon­ey in­to his tac­ti­cal uni­form dur­ing the raid on Clarke’s of­fice at La Hor­quet­ta last Tues­day.