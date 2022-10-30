Griffith knocks Rowley, Hinds, Jacob over crime rate

News

Former Police Commissioner and leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith has slammed the Prime Minister, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob over an increase in murders.

In a video shared on social media on Sunday, Griffith accused the three office holders of being out of touch with the needs and challenges of the country and called for their removal in order to see an improvement in security.

Referencing his past roles as a security advisor, National Security Minister and Commissioner of Police, Griffith said a lack of leadership and the removal of plans established during his tenure were to blame for crime.

Griffith was appointed as commissioner in 2018 and served until August 2021.

After his term came to an end, Griffith continued to serve as acting Commissioner after the Cabinet and Parliament approved a law to allow a former contract officer to act in the role.

In the video Griffith suggested that Rowley was unable to respond to rising crime as he had nothing to say.

“At a time when our country faces its darkest hour, being invaded by criminal elements and our nation seeing the highest spike in crime with the highest murder rate upcoming in our nation’s history we are not hearing a word from the leader of the country.

“He has gone silent, he has gone into hiding because he simply does not know what to do or say.

“Keith Rowley has failed and we will not win this war if he remains in this position.

“The Prime Minister placed his personal vendetta as paramount and more important than the safety and security of this nation.”

Griffith was also critical of Hinds in his management of resources and questioned whether he was suited for the role.

Referring to a recent probe in the issuance of Firearms Users Licences (FULs) during his tenure as commissioner, Griffith also questioned if there was any merit in investigating licenced gun dealers and owners instead of addressing the influx of illegal weapons.