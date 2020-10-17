Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has gone to Ireland on vacation embracing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley comments about rogue elements in the T&T Police Service and other protectives agencies linked to the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) investigation and a plan to bring in help from Barbados and the United Kingdom for the probe.
Griffith embraces foreign help for DSS probe
Sat Oct 17 , 2020
