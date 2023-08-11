Griffith claims PNM ‘on the ropes’ for elections

News

NTA political leader and former police commissioner Gary Griffith. FILE PHOTO – Jeff K. Mayers

NATIONAL Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith believes the PNM’s red army of supporters will not turn up at the polls to vote for their party in Monday’s local government elections.

He expressed this belief at a UNC meeting in Arima on Thursday, as he called on UNC and NTA supporters to ensure victory for the coalition on Monday.

Under this arrangement, the UNC is contesting 110 local government electoral districts and the NTA 31.

Griffith said everywhere he has gone in Trinidad during the campaign, the political tide is with the UNC/NTA coalition.

He added that there is no evidence that PNM supporters have any interest in voting on Monday.

“The PNM are on the ropes. They are back-pedalling.”

At a UNC meeting in San Fernando, Griffith said the NTA’s strategy was to attract all the non-traditional UNC support and add it to the UNC’s base support to help both parties win on Monday.

He reiterated that a vote for the UNC in any of the 141 districts is a vote for the NTA and vice versa. Griffith also explained UNC and NTA candidates will not be contesting the same district.

Hence, he pointed out, in the PNM-controlled Arima Borough Corporation, the UNC is contesting five districts and the NTA is contesting two.

Griffith urged NTA supporters, floating voters and supporters of other current and defunct parties in the five districts being contested by the UNC to vote for those candidates.

He asked UNC supporters in the two districts being contested by the NTA to support them.

Griffith called on UNC and NTA supporters to do “the same throughout the country.”

“You have to finish the job. They (PNM) are on the ropes.”

Earlier in the meeting, former UNC chairman Jack Warner appealed to Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to help the UNC defeat the PNM.

Warner made this appeal using a map of Trinidad and Tobago, which showed UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar controlling Trinidad and Augustine controlling Tobago while the Prime Minister was indicated by the symbol “& (and)” in the water between the islands.

Augustine has publicly said he has no desire to form any alliance with the UNC.