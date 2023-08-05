Griffith: A vote for UNC is a vote for me

News

NTA political leader and former police commissioner Gary Griffith. FILE PHOTO – Jeff K. Mayers

National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith said a vote for the UNC is a vote for him and the NTA. He also said whoever wins the San Fernando City Corporation will win the August 14 local government elections.

Speaking at a UNC cottage meeting in Palms Club, San Fernando on Thursday, Griffith said told UNC supporters that the NTA has no candidates contesting the San Fernando City Corporation which is currently controlled by the PNM.

But he told them that a vote for the UNC in any part of the country, was a ” vote for Gary Griffith and a vote for the NTA. Similarly, Griffith continued, a vote for the NTA is also a vote for the UNC.

He claimed that San Fernando will determine who wins the elections. Griffith promised to make the city safe once its burgesses vote for the UNC on August 14.

“If want me to help you, it can’t be done under the PNM (controlling San Fernando).” He reiterated his promise to San Fernando’s burgesses, once the UNC controls the corporation. “I will be able to come in and make San Fernando safe.”

Griffith repeated his claim that the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) was attempting to split votes in all 141 local government districts to help the PNM win the elections. “They are here to try to split the votes because they do not want the UNC and the NTA to win.”

He disclosed to supporters that the NTA’s strategy was to target all non-traditional UNC voters to convince them to support the UNC/NTA alliance in the elections.

He described these people as “third party constituents” who would have voted in the past for parties such as the Congress of the People (COP), which he once belonged to. Griffith said every time there is a political coalition, it always defeats the PNM.

“If we work together we will defeat the PNM.”

He claimed the UNC needs at least 10,000 votes from non-traditional UNC supporters to add to its traditional votes in San Fernando to take that corporation away from the PNM.

“You do that and we will win San Fernando. Who wins San Fernando will win the local government elections.”