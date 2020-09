Over­come by grief af­ter be­ing told their moth­er died from COVID-19 and oth­er com­pli­ca­tions at a hos­pi­tal one week ago, a fam­i­ly from east Trinidad (who did not want to be named) is now hop­ing that med­ical au­thor­i­ties can an­swer their ques­tions and bring a sense of clo­sure to them.