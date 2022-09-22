Grenada’s Spicemas Corporation to attend Tobago carnival

News

In this file photo, a masquerader, left, dances with a dame Lorraine at the Tobago Carnival launch on at Shaw Park Cultural Complex. – David Reid

SPICEMAS Corporation (SMC), which is responsible for organising and promoting Grenada’s carnival, will lead a 12-member delegation to Tobago’s carnival from October 28-30.

In a release on Thursday, the corporation said, “This is SMC’s exchange to the Tobago Carnival Committee as part of a carnival exchange launched by the SMC and Grenada Tourism Authority for the promotion of Spicemas and Grenada during the 2022 Carnival period.”

It said St Vincent, St Lucia and Tobago also participated in the exchange.

The corporation observed Tobago is holding its first-ever carnival, under the theme Ritual, Revelry, Release.

“Their carnival is branded as a liberating festival of cultural expressions and freedom from creative constraints, celebrating the emancipation of unbridled energy.”

To compliment the carnival theme, the SMCs delegation will showcase Grenada’s traditional jab jab, vieux corps and short-knee masqueraders, along with its reigning road march and groovy monarchs.

The corporation said besides participating in the carnival activities, the delegation, led by the CEO, will also give radio and television interviews to promote the Spicemas brand and Grenada as a carnival and vacation destination.