Grenada PM ready to ‘sweeten’ trade ties with Trinidad and Tobago with honey exports

Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell gives the feature address during the Trinidad And Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) president’s dinner and awards at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom, Port of Spain. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

GRENADA Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell says he is happy that Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada are making significant progress in resuming importing and exporting honey between the two countries.

He was giving the feature address at the TT Manufacturers Association’s (TTMA) 2022 awards ceremony on Tuesday night at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon, left, and president of the Trinidad And Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Tricia Coosal presents Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell with a painting done by artist Kibwe Loreilhe during the (TTMA) president’s dinner and awards at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom, Port of Spain. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Speaking before him, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said throughout her years in the ministry, one of the main topics she had to deal with at COTED (Council for Trade and Economic Development) was “the issue of honey.

“And I’m sure most of you know that.”

But she said that, for the first time, she will be “proudly going to COTED with good news about allowing the transshipment of honey, and working our way towards the imports of honey as well from the rest of the region.

“That’s good news!”

President of the Trinidad And Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Tricia Coosal, left, takes a photo with, from left, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Amery Browne, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, and Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell at the (TTMA) president’s dinner and awards at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom, Port of Spain. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Beekeeping and Bee Products Act prohibits the import and export and bees, bee supplies and bee products in section 9(b).

In 2018, then minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat said work was under way on removing these bans for Grenada, Guyana and possibly other Caricom countries.

Dickon teased that when he arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, he asked TTMA president Tricia Coosal for tea with “a little bit of honey” at the airport.

“And there was none available,” he said laughingly.

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez demonstrates to Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell how the steelpan is played at the Trinidad And Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) president’s dinner and awards at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom, Port of Spain. Prime Minister Mitchell received a painting done by artist Kibwe Loreilhe from the TTMA as a token. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

He said on returning to Grenada, he will notify the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Joseph Andall of what Gopee-Scoon said.

“I’m happy that we are making progress, and I think, from a symbolic point of view, it’s one of the issues that I think, once resolved, will help to further sweeten the relationship between TT and Grenada.”

Grenada has won several international awards for its honey.

President of the Trinidad And Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Tricia Coosal, left, speaks with, from left, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Amery Browne, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, and Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell at the (TTMA) president’s dinner and awards at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom, Port of Spain. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine speak during the Trinidad And Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) president’s dinner and awards at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom, Port of Spain. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale