Greenpeace activists tried to block a Russian oil tanker heading to Norway

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)Norwegian police arrested seven Greenpeaceactivists on Monday after they chained themselves to a Russian oil tanker to try to prevent it docking at a port in Norway operated by Exxon.

The Ust Luga — loaded with Russian jet fuel worth $116 million — was on its way to Slagentangen port, about 53 miles south of the capital Oslo, when activists chained themselves to its anchor, Aud Hegli Nordo, a spokesperson for Greenpeace Nordic, told CNN.

The Slagen oil terminalis owned by Esso , a subsidiary of US oil giant ExxonMobil ( XOM ).

In a bid to block the tanker from docking, sevenGreenpeace activists set off in boats across the Oslo Fjord waters and chained themselves to the anchor, said Nordo.

All were taken into police custody, in addition to several activists from climate action group Extinction Rebellion who joined the blockade, a spokesperson for Greenpeace confirmed to CNN. The ER activists were later released.

Read More