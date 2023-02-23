Black Immigrant Daily News
Grass fire at Small Ridge Loop Barbados
Wednesday Feb 22
10 hrs ago
Fire officers are on the scene of a grass fire at Small Ridge, Christ Church.
A water tender with four fire officers from the Bridgetown Fire Station responded to the blaze.
Officials received the report at 1:19 pm today, February 22.
Persons with respiratory ailments who live nearby are encouraged to take all necessary precautions.
