Grass fire at Small Ridge Loop Barbados
Fire officers are on the scene of a grass fire at Small Ridge, Christ Church.

A water tender with four fire officers from the Bridgetown Fire Station responded to the blaze.

Officials received the report at 1:19 pm today, February 22.

Persons with respiratory ailments who live nearby are encouraged to take all necessary precautions.

