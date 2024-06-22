Grande woman critical after shooting

News

A 26-YEAR-OLD WOMAN is in critical condition after being among three people shot on the night of June 21 near their homes at Robinson Lane #1, Sangre Grande.

Police said around 9.10 pm she was walking along Robinson Lane #1 in the company of a 57-year-old woman when they heard several loud explosions after which they felt burning sensations on their body.

A 25-year-old man was also shot while at a nearby parlour, despite jumping for cover when he heard the explosions.

All three victims were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital. The 57-year-old and 25-year-old were warded in stable condition while the 26-year-old was in critical condition.

Crime scene investigators recovered 58 spent 5.56 and nine-millimetre shell casings.