Grande man slapped, shot at

News

Police are probing an incident where a 34-year-old Sangre Grande man was slapped and then shot at by a man during an argument on Thursday morning.

Police said the man was at Gilkes Street at around 7 am when he saw a man he knew from the neighbourhood approaching him. Both men got into an argument.

The man told police he was slapped and then threatened by the man who walked off and returned a short while later with a gun. On seeing this, the man ran away and heard a gunshot.

He eventually hid in a nearby house where he called the police.

Sangre Grande police and officers of the Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol visited the area and found a spent shell and a live round of 9mm ammunition. Police searched several areas in Wallenvale for the shooter but did not find him. Eastern Division police are continuing enquiries.