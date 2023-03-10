Gran Couva family mourns woman’s death, prays for speedy recovery of husband, grandson after accident

News

Relatives of the 61-year-old woman from Gran Couva who died in a crash in Gasparillo said they are praying for her husband’s and their grandson’s speedy recovery.

Zobidah “Zobie” Mohammed, 61, of Pepper Village, her husband Imtiaz Mohammed, 61, and their 14-year-old grandson were on their way to a wedding in Debe when tragedy struck on Sunday. The family asked for the boy’s name not to be used.

Mohammed, the mother of three and grandmother of two, died the next day while at the San Fernando General Hospital. Her husband and grandson were still warded at the hospital up to Thursday.

Mohammed’s son Jamieson Mohammed told Newsday that his father and son were on the mend and aware of the death.

“Everyone in the community knows my father, he does not drive fast, and he is not a drinker. My parents and son were going to my cousin’s wedding,” Jamieson said.

“Dad said he was about to overtake a car and tried to merge back in the lane as a vehicle kept driving too close to his bumper. That driver hit the car and continued driving. He said it happened very fast. He cannot remember the make or colour of the vehicle behind him.”

Jamieson said his father kept asking about Mohammed’s condition on Sunday.

“Throughout the night, he kept asking staff for an update on her condition. He has fractured ribs and fluid in his lungs,” Jamieson said.

“My son has similar injuries. His shoulder is also injured. We were wondering how to break the news, but he figured it out. His mother is staying with him at the hospital.”

Jamieson said the bride and groom were informed of the accident but were not told of the severity until after the wedding.

The accident happened around midday on the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Harmony Hall overpass.

Imtiaz was driving his car on the southbound lane when a vehicle bounced him from behind, causing his car to veer off the road.

The car crossed the grass median and collided with a van proceeding on the northbound lane of the highway.

Mohammed was in the front seat, and her grandson was in the back seat.

The three were taken to the hospital.

The five occupants in the van suffered minor injuries.

No one has been arrested, and Mon Repos police are investigating.