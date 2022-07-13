GrabMaps: Singapore super app unveils new technology

‘);if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone) {$owlFirstItem.find(‘.media__icon’).hide();}}CNN.Videx.Metadata.init({dateCreated: videocardContents.dateCreated,descriptionText: videocardContents.descriptionText,duration: videocardContents.duration,sourceLink: videocardContents.sourceLink,sourceName: videocardContents.sourceName,title: videocardContents.headlineText},{videoCollectionDivId: ‘cn-b6ho5j’,videoDescriptionDivId: ‘js-video_description-b6ho5j’,videoDurationDivId: ‘js-video_duration-b6ho5j’,videoTitleDivId: ‘js-leaf-video_headline-b6ho5j’,videoSourceDivId: ‘js-video_sourceName-b6ho5j’});if (CNN.Utils.exists(videocardContents.showName)) {if (CNN.Utils.exists(videocardContents.showUrl)) {showDetailsSpanContent = ‘‘ + videocardContents.showName + ‘
| ‘;} else {showDetailsSpanContent = videocardContents.showName + ‘ | ‘;}}fastdom.measure(function getShowInfo() {var $show = jQuery(‘.metadata__show’),$isShowDetailsSpanExists = $show.find(‘span’).hasClass(‘metadata–show__name’),$showName = jQuery(‘.metadata–show__name’);fastdom.mutate(function updateShowInfo() {if (!$isShowDetailsSpanExists) {$show.prepend(” + showDetailsSpanContent + ”);} else {$showName.html(showDetailsSpanContent);}});});if (typeof (history) !== ‘undefined’ && typeof (history.replaceState) !== ‘undefined’) {history.replaceState(”, ”, videocardContents.url);document.title = videocardContents.headlineText ? videocardContents.headlineText : ”;}}function getCurrentVideoCardContents(currentVideoId) {var containerContents = [{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:””,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“After two years of strict Covid-19 restrictions in Singapore, tech giant Grab has unveiled new technology. Will Ripley reports. “],”descriptionPlainText”:”After two years of strict Covid-19 restrictions in Singapore, tech giant Grab has unveiled new technology. Will Ripley reports.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”GrabMaps: Singapore super app unveils new technology “,”headlinePlainText”:”GrabMaps: Singapore super app unveils new technology “,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”grab singapore super app maps technology_00013525.png”,”imageAlt”:”grab singapore super app maps technology_00013525″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713163244-grab-singapore-super-app-maps-technology-00013525-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713163244-grab-singapore-super-app-maps-technology-00013525-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713163244-grab-singapore-super-app-maps-technology-00013525-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713163244-grab-singapore-super-app-maps-technology-00013525-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713163244-grab-singapore-super-app-maps-technology-00013525-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713163244-grab-singapore-super-app-maps-technology-00013525-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713163244-grab-singapore-super-app-maps-technology-00013525-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713163244-grab-singapore-super-app-maps-technology-00013525-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713163244-grab-singapore-super-app-maps-technology-00013525.png”}},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2022/07/13/grab-singapore-super-app-maps-technology.cnn”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/videos/business/2022/07/13/grab-singapore-super-app-maps-technology.cnn”,”videoId”:”business/2022/07/13/grab-singapore-super-app-maps-technology.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”3:16 AM ET, Wed July 13, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“From an all-electric car fleet, to robots in the metaverse — innovation in mobility dominated stages at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. We speak to VinFast, Hyundai Motor Company and Boston Dynamics, to see what breakthroughs companies from Asia are bringing to this space. “],”descriptionPlainText”:”From an all-electric car fleet, to robots in the metaverse — innovation in mobility dominated stages at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. We speak to VinFast, Hyundai Motor Company and Boston Dynamics, to see what breakthroughs companies from Asia are bringing to this space.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Asian brands unveil future mobility at CES 2022 “,”headlinePlainText”:”Asian brands unveil future mobility at CES 2022 “,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211117170740-01-vinfast-electric-suv-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”Vinfast”,”photographer”:”Vinfast”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211117170740-01-vinfast-electric-suv-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211117170740-01-vinfast-electric-suv-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211117170740-01-vinfast-electric-suv-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211117170740-01-vinfast-electric-suv-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211117170740-01-vinfast-electric-suv-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211117170740-01-vinfast-electric-suv-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211117170740-01-vinfast-electric-suv-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211117170740-01-vinfast-electric-suv.jpg”},”duration”:”6:10″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2022/01/24/hnk-ces-2022-business-of-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2022/01/24/hnk-ces-2022-business-of-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2022/01/24/hnk-ces-2022-business-of-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”3:46 AM ET, Mon January 24, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“China is the first nation to unveil an official digital currency, and it used the Winter Olympics to offer the e-CNY to international travelers. CNN’s Selina Wang reports from Beijing.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”China is the first nation to unveil an official digital currency, and it used the Winter Olympics to offer the e-CNY to international travelers. CNN’s Selina Wang reports from Beijing.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”China showcased the e-CNY at Beijing Winter Olympic Games “,”headlinePlainText”:”China showcased the e-CNY at Beijing Winter Olympic Games “,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220223120340-marketplace-asia-eyuan-still-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”CNN”,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220223120340-marketplace-asia-eyuan-still-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220223120340-marketplace-asia-eyuan-still-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220223120340-marketplace-asia-eyuan-still-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220223120340-marketplace-asia-eyuan-still-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220223120340-marketplace-asia-eyuan-still-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220223120340-marketplace-asia-eyuan-still-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220223120340-marketplace-asia-eyuan-still-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220223120340-marketplace-asia-eyuan-still.jpg”},”duration”:”4:52″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2022/02/22/beijing-winter-olympics-digital-currency-e-yuan-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2022/02/22/beijing-winter-olympics-digital-currency-e-yuan-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2022/02/22/beijing-winter-olympics-digital-currency-e-yuan-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”4:35 AM ET, Tue February 22, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“At CES 2022, held in Las Vegas, major players in smart home tech announced the adoption of an industry standard protocol: “Matter.” This breakthrough allows competitor devices to speak to each other, building a network. We speak to Samsung subsidiary SmartThings about why this step was critical for industry growth. “],”descriptionPlainText”:”At CES 2022, held in Las Vegas, major players in smart home tech announced the adoption of an industry standard protocol: “Matter.” This breakthrough allows competitor devices to speak to each other, building a network. We speak to Samsung subsidiary SmartThings about why this step was critical for industry growth.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Smart homes see big breakthrough at CES 2022″,”headlinePlainText”:”Smart homes see big breakthrough at CES 2022″,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”hnk ces 2022 smart home interoperability matter samsung smart things _00001129.png”,”imageAlt”:”hnk ces 2022 smart home interoperability matter samsung smart things _00001129″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124173409-hnk-ces-2022-smart-home-interoperability-matter-samsung-smart-things-00001129-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124173409-hnk-ces-2022-smart-home-interoperability-matter-samsung-smart-things-00001129-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124173409-hnk-ces-2022-smart-home-interoperability-matter-samsung-smart-things-00001129-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124173409-hnk-ces-2022-smart-home-interoperability-matter-samsung-smart-things-00001129-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124173409-hnk-ces-2022-smart-home-interoperability-matter-samsung-smart-things-00001129-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124173409-hnk-ces-2022-smart-home-interoperability-matter-samsung-smart-things-00001129-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124173409-hnk-ces-2022-smart-home-interoperability-matter-samsung-smart-things-00001129-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124173409-hnk-ces-2022-smart-home-interoperability-matter-samsung-smart-things-00001129-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124173409-hnk-ces-2022-smart-home-interoperability-matter-samsung-smart-things-00001129.png”},”duration”:”3:22″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2022/01/24/hnk-ces-2022-smart-home-interoperability-matter-samsung-smart-things.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2022/01/24/hnk-ces-2022-smart-home-interoperability-matter-samsung-smart-things.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2022/01/24/hnk-ces-2022-smart-home-interoperability-matter-samsung-smart-things.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”4:14 AM ET, Mon January 24, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“From an all-electric car fleet, to robots in the metaverse — innovation in mobility dominated stages at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. We speak to VinFast, Hyundai Motor Company and Boston Dynamics, to see what breakthroughs companies from Asia are bringing to this space. “],”descriptionPlainText”:”From an all-electric car fleet, to robots in the metaverse — innovation in mobility dominated stages at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. We speak to VinFast, Hyundai Motor Company and Boston Dynamics, to see what breakthroughs companies from Asia are bringing to this space.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Asian brands unveil future mobility at CES 2022 “,”headlinePlainText”:”Asian brands unveil future mobility at CES 2022 “,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”hnk ces 2022 business of mobility vinfast hyundai boston dynamics _00043513.png”,”imageAlt”:”hnk ces 2022 business of mobility vinfast hyundai boston dynamics _00043513″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124172719-hnk-ces-2022-business-of-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics-00043513-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124172719-hnk-ces-2022-business-of-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics-00043513-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124172719-hnk-ces-2022-business-of-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics-00043513-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124172719-hnk-ces-2022-business-of-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics-00043513-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124172719-hnk-ces-2022-business-of-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics-00043513-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124172719-hnk-ces-2022-business-of-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics-00043513-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124172719-hnk-ces-2022-business-of-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics-00043513-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124172719-hnk-ces-2022-business-of-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics-00043513-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220124172719-hnk-ces-2022-business-of-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics-00043513.png”},”duration”:”6:10″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2022/01/26/hnk-ces-2022-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2022/01/26/hnk-ces-2022-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2022/01/26/hnk-ces-2022-mobility-vinfast-hyundai-boston-dynamics.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”9:58 AM ET, Wed January 26, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Rosewood CEO Sonia Cheng tells Kristie Lu Stout how her company is manoeuvring the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and is planning to open new hotels across Asia. “],”descriptionPlainText”:”Rosewood CEO Sonia Cheng tells Kristie Lu Stout how her company is manoeuvring the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and is planning to open new hotels across Asia.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”How the Asian market is guiding the Rosewood Hotel Group’s growth strategy”,”headlinePlainText”:”How the Asian market is guiding the Rosewood Hotel Group’s growth strategy”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”rosewood sonia cheng interview hnk_00000305.png”,”imageAlt”:”rosewood sonia cheng interview hnk_00000305″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221162836-rosewood-sonia-cheng-interview-hnk-00000305-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221162836-rosewood-sonia-cheng-interview-hnk-00000305-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221162836-rosewood-sonia-cheng-interview-hnk-00000305-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221162836-rosewood-sonia-cheng-interview-hnk-00000305-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221162836-rosewood-sonia-cheng-interview-hnk-00000305-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221162836-rosewood-sonia-cheng-interview-hnk-00000305-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221162836-rosewood-sonia-cheng-interview-hnk-00000305-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221162836-rosewood-sonia-cheng-interview-hnk-00000305-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221162836-rosewood-sonia-cheng-interview-hnk-00000305.png”},”duration”:”3:37″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/12/21/rosewood-sonia-cheng-interview-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/12/21/rosewood-sonia-cheng-interview-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/12/21/rosewood-sonia-cheng-interview-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”3:10 AM ET, Tue December 21, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“As travel restrictions continue in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry has carved out a new market: domestic tourism. We speak to the Radisson Hotel Group and Bensley Studio about the homegrown market becoming big business in Asia.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”As travel restrictions continue in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry has carved out a new market: domestic tourism. We speak to the Radisson Hotel Group and Bensley Studio about the homegrown market becoming big business in Asia.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Domestic tourism: How the hospitality industry is bouncing back in Asia”,”headlinePlainText”:”Domestic tourism: How the hospitality industry is bouncing back in Asia”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221154624-radisson-hotel-tianjin-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”Radisson Hotel Group “,”photographer”:”Radisson Hotel Group “,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221154624-radisson-hotel-tianjin-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221154624-radisson-hotel-tianjin-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221154624-radisson-hotel-tianjin-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221154624-radisson-hotel-tianjin-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221154624-radisson-hotel-tianjin-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221154624-radisson-hotel-tianjin-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221154624-radisson-hotel-tianjin-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211221154624-radisson-hotel-tianjin.jpg”},”duration”:”5:11″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/12/21/domestic-tourism-hospitality-asia-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/12/21/domestic-tourism-hospitality-asia-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/12/21/domestic-tourism-hospitality-asia-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”2:19 AM ET, Tue December 21, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”tv”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Following the global success of Netflix’s “Squid Game,” we explore the business of South Korea’s cultural exports: from streaming, to K-pop, and more.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”Following the global success of Netflix’s “Squid Game,” we explore the business of South Korea’s cultural exports: from streaming, to K-pop, and more.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”The global rise of Korean culture”,”headlinePlainText”:”The global rise of Korean culture”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: A view inside the “Squid Game” Guild Screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 08, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)”,”imageAlt”:”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: A view inside the “Squid Game” Guild Screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 08, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)”,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211119153857-squid-game-2-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”Getty Images for Netflix”,”photographer”:”Vivien Killilea/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for Netflix”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211119153857-squid-game-2-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211119153857-squid-game-2-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211119153857-squid-game-2-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211119153857-squid-game-2-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211119153857-squid-game-2-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211119153857-squid-game-2-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211119153857-squid-game-2-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211119153857-squid-game-2.jpg”},”duration”:”5:48″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/tv/2021/11/19/hallyu-korean-wave-cultural-export.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”TV”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/tv/2021/11/19/hallyu-korean-wave-cultural-export.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”tv/2021/11/19/hallyu-korean-wave-cultural-export.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”1:58 AM ET, Fri November 19, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Carousell is Singapore’s newest unicorn. Kristie Lu Stout speaks to co-Founder & CEO Siu Rui Quek about his hopes for a ‘re-commerce’ market.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”Carousell is Singapore’s newest unicorn. Kristie Lu Stout speaks to co-Founder & CEO Siu Rui Quek about his hopes for a ‘re-commerce’ market.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”$1B start-up has big hopes for resale market”,”headlinePlainText”:”$1B start-up has big hopes for resale market”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”carousell singapore unicorn resale market hnk _00014106.png”,”imageAlt”:”carousell singapore unicorn resale market hnk _00014106″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211025173826-carousell-singapore-unicorn-resale-market-hnk-00014106-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211025173826-carousell-singapore-unicorn-resale-market-hnk-00014106-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211025173826-carousell-singapore-unicorn-resale-market-hnk-00014106-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211025173826-carousell-singapore-unicorn-resale-market-hnk-00014106-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211025173826-carousell-singapore-unicorn-resale-market-hnk-00014106-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211025173826-carousell-singapore-unicorn-resale-market-hnk-00014106-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211025173826-carousell-singapore-unicorn-resale-market-hnk-00014106-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211025173826-carousell-singapore-unicorn-resale-market-hnk-00014106-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211025173826-carousell-singapore-unicorn-resale-market-hnk-00014106.png”},”duration”:”5:01″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/10/25/carousell-singapore-unicorn-resale-market-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/10/25/carousell-singapore-unicorn-resale-market-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/10/25/carousell-singapore-unicorn-resale-market-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”5:24 AM ET, Mon October 25, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“The hospitality industry has capitalized on remote work initiatives by offering up hotel rooms for the work day. For some, it’s turned into big business. “],”descriptionPlainText”:”The hospitality industry has capitalized on remote work initiatives by offering up hotel rooms for the work day. For some, it’s turned into big business.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”How hotels capitalize on remote work “,”headlinePlainText”:”How hotels capitalize on remote work “,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”workcation packages hotel industry hnk _00000530.png”,”imageAlt”:”workcation packages hotel industry hnk _00000530″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921150942-workcation-packages-hotel-industry-hnk-00000530-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921150942-workcation-packages-hotel-industry-hnk-00000530-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921150942-workcation-packages-hotel-industry-hnk-00000530-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921150942-workcation-packages-hotel-industry-hnk-00000530-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921150942-workcation-packages-hotel-industry-hnk-00000530-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921150942-workcation-packages-hotel-industry-hnk-00000530-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921150942-workcation-packages-hotel-industry-hnk-00000530-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921150942-workcation-packages-hotel-industry-hnk-00000530-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921150942-workcation-packages-hotel-industry-hnk-00000530.png”},”duration”:”1:31″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/09/21/workcation-packages-hotel-industry-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/09/21/workcation-packages-hotel-industry-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/09/21/workcation-packages-hotel-industry-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”1:47 AM ET, Tue September 21, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Hong Kong-based co-working space, The Executive Centre, tells Kristie Lu Stout why it believes flexible work solutions will thrive post-pandemic.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”Hong Kong-based co-working space, The Executive Centre, tells Kristie Lu Stout why it believes flexible work solutions will thrive post-pandemic.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”The company betting on a flexible work future”,”headlinePlainText”:”The company betting on a flexible work future”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”the executive centre flexible work interview hnk _00002212.png”,”imageAlt”:”the executive centre flexible work interview hnk _00002212″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921151206-the-executive-centre-flexible-work-interview-hnk-00002212-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921151206-the-executive-centre-flexible-work-interview-hnk-00002212-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921151206-the-executive-centre-flexible-work-interview-hnk-00002212-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921151206-the-executive-centre-flexible-work-interview-hnk-00002212-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921151206-the-executive-centre-flexible-work-interview-hnk-00002212-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921151206-the-executive-centre-flexible-work-interview-hnk-00002212-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921151206-the-executive-centre-flexible-work-interview-hnk-00002212-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921151206-the-executive-centre-flexible-work-interview-hnk-00002212-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210921151206-the-executive-centre-flexible-work-interview-hnk-00002212.png”},”duration”:”3:10″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/09/21/the-executive-centre-flexible-work-interview-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/09/21/the-executive-centre-flexible-work-interview-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/09/21/the-executive-centre-flexible-work-interview-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”1:42 AM ET, Tue September 21, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“From tech giants to start ups: Solutions inspired by a global work from home initiative may thrive in our post-pandemic future, too.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”From tech giants to start ups: Solutions inspired by a global work from home initiative may thrive in our post-pandemic future, too.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”The technology inspired by return work “,”headlinePlainText”:”The technology inspired by return work “,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210923123135-ory-labs-orihime-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”CNN”,”photographer”:”CNN”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210923123135-ory-labs-orihime-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210923123135-ory-labs-orihime-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210923123135-ory-labs-orihime-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210923123135-ory-labs-orihime-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210923123135-ory-labs-orihime-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210923123135-ory-labs-orihime-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210923123135-ory-labs-orihime-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210923123135-ory-labs-orihime.jpg”},”duration”:”3:59″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/09/21/return-to-work-technology-google-ory-labs-hnk-2.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/09/21/return-to-work-technology-google-ory-labs-hnk-2.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/09/21/return-to-work-technology-google-ory-labs-hnk-2.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”6:03 AM ET, Tue September 21, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“From peanut protein to jackfruit meat — these businesses are taking on the plant-based food market in Asia. Kristie Lu Stout reports. “],”descriptionPlainText”:”From peanut protein to jackfruit meat — these businesses are taking on the plant-based food market in Asia. Kristie Lu Stout reports.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Start-ups taking on plant-based food in Asia”,”headlinePlainText”:”Start-ups taking on plant-based food in Asia”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”asia start ups plant based meat industry hnk _00040330.png”,”imageAlt”:”asia start ups plant based meat industry hnk _00040330″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210902151522-asia-start-ups-plant-based-meat-industry-hnk-00040330-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210902151522-asia-start-ups-plant-based-meat-industry-hnk-00040330-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210902151522-asia-start-ups-plant-based-meat-industry-hnk-00040330-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210902151522-asia-start-ups-plant-based-meat-industry-hnk-00040330-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210902151522-asia-start-ups-plant-based-meat-industry-hnk-00040330-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210902151522-asia-start-ups-plant-based-meat-industry-hnk-00040330-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210902151522-asia-start-ups-plant-based-meat-industry-hnk-00040330-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210902151522-asia-start-ups-plant-based-meat-industry-hnk-00040330-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210902151522-asia-start-ups-plant-based-meat-industry-hnk-00040330.png”},”duration”:”5:27″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/09/02/asia-start-ups-plant-based-meat-industry-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/09/02/asia-start-ups-plant-based-meat-industry-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/09/02/asia-start-ups-plant-based-meat-industry-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”2:32 AM ET, Thu September 2, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Hong Kong-based Green Monday group tells Kristie Lu Stout about how, and why, they’re bringing plant-based alternatives to the seafood industry”],”descriptionPlainText”:”Hong Kong-based Green Monday group tells Kristie Lu Stout about how, and why, they’re bringing plant-based alternatives to the seafood industry”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Asia’s fake-pork titan on plant-based seafood”,”headlinePlainText”:”Asia’s fake-pork titan on plant-based seafood”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210608132706-omni-seafood-fish-burger-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”CNN”,”photographer”:”OmniFoods”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210608132706-omni-seafood-fish-burger-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210608132706-omni-seafood-fish-burger-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210608132706-omni-seafood-fish-burger-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210608132706-omni-seafood-fish-burger-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210608132706-omni-seafood-fish-burger-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210608132706-omni-seafood-fish-burger-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210608132706-omni-seafood-fish-burger-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210608132706-omni-seafood-fish-burger.jpg”},”duration”:”3:27″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/09/02/green-monday-plant-based-seafood-intl-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/09/02/green-monday-plant-based-seafood-intl-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/09/02/green-monday-plant-based-seafood-intl-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”3:20 AM ET, Thu September 2, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Intel revealed 3DAT — a breakthrough 3D athlete tracking software — at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Selina Wang reports. “],”descriptionPlainText”:”Intel revealed 3DAT — a breakthrough 3D athlete tracking software — at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Selina Wang reports.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Intel reveals 3D athlete tracking at Olympics”,”headlinePlainText”:”Intel reveals 3D athlete tracking at Olympics”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”Tokyo 2020 olympics Intel 3D tracking intl hnk_00023009.png”,”imageAlt”:”Tokyo 2020 olympics Intel 3D tracking intl hnk_00023009″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728110124-tokyo-2020-olympics-intel-3d-tracking-intl-hnk-00023009-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728110124-tokyo-2020-olympics-intel-3d-tracking-intl-hnk-00023009-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728110124-tokyo-2020-olympics-intel-3d-tracking-intl-hnk-00023009-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728110124-tokyo-2020-olympics-intel-3d-tracking-intl-hnk-00023009-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728110124-tokyo-2020-olympics-intel-3d-tracking-intl-hnk-00023009-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728110124-tokyo-2020-olympics-intel-3d-tracking-intl-hnk-00023009-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728110124-tokyo-2020-olympics-intel-3d-tracking-intl-hnk-00023009-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728110124-tokyo-2020-olympics-intel-3d-tracking-intl-hnk-00023009-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728110124-tokyo-2020-olympics-intel-3d-tracking-intl-hnk-00023009.png”},”duration”:”5:16″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/07/28/tokyo-2020-olympics-intel-3d-tracking-intl-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/07/28/tokyo-2020-olympics-intel-3d-tracking-intl-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/07/28/tokyo-2020-olympics-intel-3d-tracking-intl-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”10:44 PM ET, Tue July 27, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Selina Wang speaks to Xiborg, a start-up making high-tech running blades for paralympians. It hope to make affordable blades for everyday athletes as well.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”Selina Wang speaks to Xiborg, a start-up making high-tech running blades for paralympians. It hope to make affordable blades for everyday athletes as well.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Tokyo start-up makes prosthetic running blades”,”headlinePlainText”:”Tokyo start-up makes prosthetic running blades”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”Tokyo 2020 Xiborg prosthetics Paralympic athletes intl hnk_00002101.png”,”imageAlt”:”Tokyo 2020 Xiborg prosthetics Paralympic athletes intl hnk_00002101″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728162558-tokyo-2020-xiborg-prosthetics-paralympic-athletes-intl-hnk-00002101-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728162558-tokyo-2020-xiborg-prosthetics-paralympic-athletes-intl-hnk-00002101-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728162558-tokyo-2020-xiborg-prosthetics-paralympic-athletes-intl-hnk-00002101-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728162558-tokyo-2020-xiborg-prosthetics-paralympic-athletes-intl-hnk-00002101-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728162558-tokyo-2020-xiborg-prosthetics-paralympic-athletes-intl-hnk-00002101-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728162558-tokyo-2020-xiborg-prosthetics-paralympic-athletes-intl-hnk-00002101-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728162558-tokyo-2020-xiborg-prosthetics-paralympic-athletes-intl-hnk-00002101-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728162558-tokyo-2020-xiborg-prosthetics-paralympic-athletes-intl-hnk-00002101-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210728162558-tokyo-2020-xiborg-prosthetics-paralympic-athletes-intl-hnk-00002101.png”},”duration”:”4:10″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/07/28/tokyo-2020-xiborg-prosthetics-paralympic-athletes-intl-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/07/28/tokyo-2020-xiborg-prosthetics-paralympic-athletes-intl-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/07/28/tokyo-2020-xiborg-prosthetics-paralympic-athletes-intl-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”11:17 PM ET, Tue July 27, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Kristie Lu Stout speaks to Jos? Neves about the expansion of Farfetch into China, hot off a billion-dollar partnership with Alibaba and Richemont.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”Kristie Lu Stout speaks to Jos? Neves about the expansion of Farfetch into China, hot off a billion-dollar partnership with Alibaba and Richemont.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Farfetch CEO on his company’s billion-dollar rise”,”headlinePlainText”:”Farfetch CEO on his company’s billion-dollar rise”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”exp farfetch china alibaba richemont intl hnk _00020823.png”,”imageAlt”:”exp farfetch china alibaba richemont intl hnk _00020823″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623120945-exp-farfetch-china-alibaba-richemont-intl-hnk-00020823-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623120945-exp-farfetch-china-alibaba-richemont-intl-hnk-00020823-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623120945-exp-farfetch-china-alibaba-richemont-intl-hnk-00020823-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623120945-exp-farfetch-china-alibaba-richemont-intl-hnk-00020823-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623120945-exp-farfetch-china-alibaba-richemont-intl-hnk-00020823-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623120945-exp-farfetch-china-alibaba-richemont-intl-hnk-00020823-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623120945-exp-farfetch-china-alibaba-richemont-intl-hnk-00020823-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623120945-exp-farfetch-china-alibaba-richemont-intl-hnk-00020823-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623120945-exp-farfetch-china-alibaba-richemont-intl-hnk-00020823.png”},”duration”:”4:07″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/06/23/exp-farfetch-china-alibaba-richemont-intl-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/06/23/exp-farfetch-china-alibaba-richemont-intl-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/06/23/exp-farfetch-china-alibaba-richemont-intl-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”11:48 PM ET, Tue June 22, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”tv”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“With the acquisition of Jil Sander, Italian fashion group OTB just got bigger. Company President, Renzo Rosso, says that now, its sights are set on China.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”With the acquisition of Jil Sander, Italian fashion group OTB just got bigger. Company President, Renzo Rosso, says that now, its sights are set on China.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Major Italian luxury group OTB on China”,”headlinePlainText”:”Major Italian luxury group OTB on China”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”otb group renzo rosso jil sander asian expansion intl hnk_00000000.png”,”imageAlt”:”otb group renzo rosso jil sander asian expansion intl hnk_00000000″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623123638-otb-group-renzo-rosso-jil-sander-asian-expansion-intl-hnk-00000000-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623123638-otb-group-renzo-rosso-jil-sander-asian-expansion-intl-hnk-00000000-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623123638-otb-group-renzo-rosso-jil-sander-asian-expansion-intl-hnk-00000000-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623123638-otb-group-renzo-rosso-jil-sander-asian-expansion-intl-hnk-00000000-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623123638-otb-group-renzo-rosso-jil-sander-asian-expansion-intl-hnk-00000000-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623123638-otb-group-renzo-rosso-jil-sander-asian-expansion-intl-hnk-00000000-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623123638-otb-group-renzo-rosso-jil-sander-asian-expansion-intl-hnk-00000000-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623123638-otb-group-renzo-rosso-jil-sander-asian-expansion-intl-hnk-00000000-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623123638-otb-group-renzo-rosso-jil-sander-asian-expansion-intl-hnk-00000000.png”},”duration”:”1:26″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/tv/2021/06/23/otb-group-renzo-rosso-jil-sander-asian-expansion-intl-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”TV”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/tv/2021/06/23/otb-group-renzo-rosso-jil-sander-asian-expansion-intl-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”tv/2021/06/23/otb-group-renzo-rosso-jil-sander-asian-expansion-intl-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”12:07 AM ET, Wed June 23, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Record-breaking sales and robot factories — Kristie Lu Stout speaks to Christie’s and Chow Tai Fook about how luxury jewelry is bouncing back in Asia. “],”descriptionPlainText”:”Record-breaking sales and robot factories — Kristie Lu Stout speaks to Christie’s and Chow Tai Fook about how luxury jewelry is bouncing back in Asia.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”How luxury jewelry is bouncing back in Asia “,”headlinePlainText”:”How luxury jewelry is bouncing back in Asia “,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”christies chow tai fook luxury jewelry asia intl hnk _00003024.png”,”imageAlt”:”christies chow tai fook luxury jewelry asia intl hnk _00003024″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623122208-christies-chow-tai-fook-luxury-jewelry-asia-intl-hnk-00003024-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:””,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623122208-christies-chow-tai-fook-luxury-jewelry-asia-intl-hnk-00003024-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623122208-christies-chow-tai-fook-luxury-jewelry-asia-intl-hnk-00003024-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623122208-christies-chow-tai-fook-luxury-jewelry-asia-intl-hnk-00003024-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623122208-christies-chow-tai-fook-luxury-jewelry-asia-intl-hnk-00003024-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623122208-christies-chow-tai-fook-luxury-jewelry-asia-intl-hnk-00003024-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623122208-christies-chow-tai-fook-luxury-jewelry-asia-intl-hnk-00003024-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623122208-christies-chow-tai-fook-luxury-jewelry-asia-intl-hnk-00003024-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210623122208-christies-chow-tai-fook-luxury-jewelry-asia-intl-hnk-00003024.png”},”duration”:”3:12″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/06/23/christies-chow-tai-fook-luxury-jewelry-asia-intl-hnk.cnn/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/06/23/christies-chow-tai-fook-luxury-jewelry-asia-intl-hnk.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/06/23/christies-chow-tai-fook-luxury-jewelry-asia-intl-hnk.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”11:58 PM ET, Tue June 22, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”showUrl”:”/specials/business/marketplace-asia”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“CNN’s Selina Wang sits down with Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani to talk about the company’s ambitions to become a global household name.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”CNN’s Selina Wang sits down with Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani to talk about the company’s ambitions to become a global household name.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Rakuten’s CEO is looking beyond e-commerce”,”headlinePlainText”:”Rakuten’s CEO is looking beyond e-commerce”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521104454-rakuten-ceo-hiroshi-mikitani-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”CNN”,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521104454-rakuten-ceo-hiroshi-mikitani-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521104454-rakuten-ceo-hiroshi-mikitani-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521104454-rakuten-ceo-hiroshi-mikitani-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521104454-rakuten-ceo-hiroshi-mikitani-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521104454-rakuten-ceo-hiroshi-mikitani-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521104454-rakuten-ceo-hiroshi-mikitani-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521104454-rakuten-ceo-hiroshi-mikitani-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521104454-rakuten-ceo-hiroshi-mikitani.jpg”},”duration”:”4:19″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/05/21/marketplace-asia-rakuten-japan.cnnbusiness/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/05/21/marketplace-asia-rakuten-japan.cnnbusiness/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/05/21/marketplace-asia-rakuten-japan.cnnbusiness”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”8:59 AM ET, Fri May 21, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNNBusiness”,”sourceLink”:””,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Cainiao, the logistics arm of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, processes millions of parcels for distribution around the world. CNN’s David Culver goes inside a warehouse to see how it gets done.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”Cainiao, the logistics arm of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, processes millions of parcels for distribution around the world. CNN’s David Culver goes inside a warehouse to see how it gets done.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Inside the logistics system behind Alibaba”,”headlinePlainText”:”Inside the logistics system behind Alibaba”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521084116-marketplace-asia-cainiao-2-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”cnn “,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521084116-marketplace-asia-cainiao-2-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521084116-marketplace-asia-cainiao-2-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521084116-marketplace-asia-cainiao-2-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521084116-marketplace-asia-cainiao-2-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521084116-marketplace-asia-cainiao-2-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521084116-marketplace-asia-cainiao-2-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521084116-marketplace-asia-cainiao-2-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210521084116-marketplace-asia-cainiao-2.jpg”},”duration”:”5:21″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2021/05/21/marketplace-asia-alibaba-cainiao.cnnbusiness/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2021/05/21/marketplace-asia-alibaba-cainiao.cnnbusiness/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2021/05/21/marketplace-asia-alibaba-cainiao.cnnbusiness”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”8:09 AM ET, Fri May 21, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNNBusiness”,”sourceLink”:””,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/marketplace-asia/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false}],cardContents,i;for (i = 0; i < containerContents.length; i++) {cardContents = containerContents[i].cardContents;if (cardContents.videoId === currentVideoId) {break;}}return cardContents;}function currentVideoCollectionContainsId (currentVideoId) {var nextVideoIndex = 0,vidObj,i;if (jQuery.isArray(currentVideoCollection) && currentVideoCollection.length > 0) {for (i = 0; i < currentVideoCollection.length; i++) {vidObj = currentVideoCollection[i];if (typeof vidObj !== ‘undefined’ && vidObj.videoId) {if (vidObj.videoId === currentVideoId) {return true;}}}}return false;}function getCurrentVideoIndex(currentVideoId) {var index = 0,vidObj,i;if (jQuery.isArray(currentVideoCollection) && currentVideoCollection.length > 0) {for (i = 0; i < currentVideoCollection.length; i++) {vidObj = currentVideoCollection[i];if (typeof vidObj === ‘object’ && vidObj.videoId) {if (vidObj.videoId === currentVideoId) {return i;}}}}return index;}function getNextVideoIndex(currentVideoId) {var nextVideoIndex = 0,vidObj,i;if (jQuery.isArray(currentVideoCollection) && currentVideoCollection.length > 0) {for (i = 0; i < currentVideoCollection.length; i++) {vidObj = currentVideoCollection[i];if (typeof vidObj === ‘object’ && vidObj.videoId) {if (vidObj.videoId === currentVideoId) {if (i < currentVideoCollection.length – 1) {nextVideoIndex = i + 1;} else {nextVideoIndex = 0;}break;}}}}return nextVideoIndex;}function navigateToNextVideo(currentVideoId) {var currentVidObj,domain = CNN.Host.domain || (document.location.protocol + ‘//’ + document.location.hostname),i,nextPlay,nextVideoPlayTimeout = 1500,nextVideoUrl,overrides,vidObj;if (jQuery.isArray(currentVideoCollection) && currentVideoCollection.length > 0) {currentVidObj = currentVideoCollection[getNextVideoIndex(currentVideoId)];nextPlay = currentVidObj.videoId;nextVideoUrl = domain + currentVidObj.videoUrl;if (nextPlay === undefined || nextPlay === null) {nextPlay = currentVideoCollection[0].videoId;}moveToNextTimeout = setTimeout(function () {overrides = {videoCollection: currentVideoCollection,autostart: true};if (CNN.VideoPlayer.getLibraryName(configObj.markupId) === ‘fave’) {FAVE.player.getInstance(configObj.markupId).play(nextPlay, overrides);} else {CNNVIDEOAPI.CNNVideoManager.getInstance().playVideo(configObj.markupId, nextPlay, overrides);}if (typeof window.recallProximic !== ‘undefined’ && nextPlay !== null) {window.recallProximic(nextVideoUrl);}}, nextVideoPlayTimeout);}}var decorateVideoApi = function(){CNN.VideoPlayer.showSpinner = function showSpinner(containerId) {if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {jQuery(document.getElementById((‘spinner_’ + containerId).replace(‘#’, ”))).show();}};CNN.VideoPlayer.hideSpinner = function hideSpinner(containerId) {if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {jQuery(document.getElementById((‘spinner_’ + containerId).replace(‘#’, ”))).hide();}};CNN.VideoPlayer.hideThumbnail = function hideThumbnail(containerId) {if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {jQuery(document.getElementById(containerId + ‘–thumbnail’)).hide();}};};callbackObj = {onPlayerReady: function (containerId) {CNN.INJECTOR.getNameSpaceFeature(‘CNN.VideoPlayer.showSpinner’).fail(decorateVideoApi);var containerClassId;CNN.VideoPlayer.handleAdOnCVPVisibilityChange(containerId, CNN.pageVis.isDocumentVisible());if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {containerClassId = ‘#’ + containerId;if (jQuery(containerClassId).parents(‘.js-pg-rail-tall__head’).length > 0) {videoPinner = new CNN.VideoPinner(containerClassId);videoPinner.setIsVideoCollection(true);videoPinner.init();} else {CNN.VideoPlayer.hideThumbnail(containerId);}}},onContentEntryLoad: function(containerId, playerId, contentid, isQueue) {CNN.VideoPlayer.showSpinner(containerId);CNN.VideoPlayer.isFirstVideoInCollection(containerId, contentid);},onAdPlay: function (containerId, cvpId, token, mode, id, duration, blockId, adType) {clearTimeout(moveToNextTimeout);CNN.VideoPlayer.hideSpinner(containerId);if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {if (typeof videoPinner !== ‘undefined’ && videoPinner !== null) {videoPinner.setIsPlaying(true);videoPinner.handleOnVideoPlay();videoPinner.animateDown();}}},onTrackingFullscreen: function (containerId, PlayerId, dataObj) {CNN.VideoPlayer.handleFullscreenChange(containerId, dataObj);},onContentPlay: function (containerId, cvpId, contentId) {if (CNN.companion && typeof CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout === ‘function’) {CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘removeFreewheel’);CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘restoreEpicAds’);}clearTimeout(moveToNextTimeout);CNN.VideoPlayer.hideSpinner(containerId);if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {if (typeof videoPinner !== ‘undefined’ && videoPinner !== null) {videoPinner.setIsPlaying(true);videoPinner.handleOnVideoPlay();videoPinner.animateDown();}}},onContentReplayRequest: function (containerId, cvpId, contentId) {if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {if (typeof videoPinner !== ‘undefined’ && videoPinner !== null) {videoPinner.setIsPlaying(true);var $endSlate = jQuery(document.getElementById(containerId)).parent().find(‘.js-video__end-slate’).eq(0);if ($endSlate.length > 0) {$endSlate.removeClass(‘video__end-slate–active’).addClass(‘video__end-slate–inactive’);}}}},onContentMetadata: function (containerId, playerId, metadata, contentId, duration, width, height) {if (CNN.Utils.exists(metadata)) {try {if (CNN.VideoPlayer.getLibraryName(containerId) === ‘fave’) {CNN.Videx.EmbedButton.updateCode(metadata);} else {CNN.Videx.EmbedButton.updateCode(JSON.parse(metadata));}} catch (e) {console.log(‘Invalid video metadata JSON.’);}}},onContentBegin: function (containerId, cvpId, contentId) {CNN.VideoPlayer.reverseAutoMute(containerId);CNN.VideoPlayer.isFirstVideoInCollection(containerId, contentId);if (CNN.companion && typeof CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout === ‘function’) {CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘removeEpicAds’);CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘restoreFreewheel’);}clearTimeout(moveToNextTimeout);fastdom.mutate(function () {if (CNN.share) {CNN.share.reloadShareBar();}});updateCurrentlyPlaying(contentId);jQuery(document).triggerVideoContentStarted();},onContentComplete: function (containerId, cvpId, contentId) {navigateToNextVideo(contentId);},onContentEnd: function (containerId, cvpId, contentId) {if (CNN.companion && typeof CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout === ‘function’) {CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘removeEpicAds’);CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘restoreFreewheel’);}if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {if (typeof videoPinner !== ‘undefined’ && videoPinner !== null) {videoPinner.setIsPlaying(false);}}},onCVPVisibilityChange: function (containerId, cvpId, visible) {CNN.VideoPlayer.handleAdOnCVPVisibilityChange(containerId, visible);}};mediaMetadataCallbacks = {nextTrack: function (containerId, playerId, contentId) {navigateToNextVideo(contentId);}};if (typeof configObj.context !== ‘string’ || configObj.context.length <= 0) {configObj.context = ‘business’.replace(/[()-]/g, ”);}CNN.VideoPlayer.getLibrary(configObj, callbackObj, isLivePlayer, mediaMetadataCallbacks);});CNN.INJECTOR.scriptComplete(‘videodemanddust’);