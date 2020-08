Dr Nyan Gads­by-Dol­ly, Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion is as­sur­ing the pub­lic that al­though the T&T Hos­pi­tal­i­ty and Tourism In­sti­tute (TTHTI) based in Ch­aguara­mas has closed its doors, the Gov­ern­ment is seek­ing to set up oth­er al­ter­na­tives for stu­dents.