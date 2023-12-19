Govt receives UN donations to assist vulnerable women, girls

News

From left: UNDP programme assistant Lyndon Wright, UNDP resident representative Ugo Blanco, OPM Gender and Child Affairs Division acting permanent secretary Vijay Gangapersad, Minister in the OPM Ayanna Webster-Roy, UNFPA TT Liaison Office programme assistant Ellenmae Sobion, UNDP assistant resident representative Sharifa Ali-Abdullah and a fellow executive of UNDP at a formal handover of donations from the UN agencies on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY OPM –

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Ayanna Webster-Roy has received donations from two UN agencies that will assist government in providing much-needed services for vulnerable people, particularly women and girls.

A statement issued by the OPM on Monday said the donations came from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

Webster-Roy said the handing over demonstrated tangible results of the commitment of the government and its developmental partners to advocate for and deliver much-needed services to those who are most vulnerable.

The UNFPA has provided 474 dignity kits. These kits include a backpack for women containing sanitary napkins and other personal care items such as bath and laundry soaps, toothpaste, toothbrushes, underwear, shampoo, towel, and a flashlight.

They willl be given to women who have experienced a disaster or crisis situation.

The UNDP, under its Spotlight Initiative has offered office, bedroom and living-room furniture, office equipment as well as kitchen appliances for use at the National Domestic Violence Shelter in an effort to improve services rendered to victims and survivors of gender-based violence.