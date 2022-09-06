Govt dismisses UNC “spying” claims

News

Dr Roodal Moonilal.

THE Government on Monday rejected allegations of spying made by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on the social media show Douglar Politics on Saturday. The show is hosted by Opposition Senator Anil Roberts.

Moonilal said, “Spying is their (PNM) priority and I will tell you about that now.”

He displayed what he claimed to be a cabinet note dated November 16, 2018.

Moonilal claimed the document spoke about the establishment “of memoranda of agreement and non-disclosure agreements with strict confidentiality provisions among government ministries, statutory authorities and other legal entities identified.”

He said one of the entities involved is the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

Moonilal alleged the SSA is run by political appointees of the Government.

“The National Security Council is staffed by politicians. I was a member of that for five years (under the former UNC-led People’s Partnership government).”

He also claimed the document showed private companies, including telecommunications providers, had to sign non-disclosure agreements to give information to the SSA.

Moonilal alleged this information could be given directly to senior government officials.

He said that information could include e-mails and banking information.

“This government is breaking the law. This is the workings of a dictator of the highest order”

In response, Communications Minister Symon De Nobriga said, “The UNC has made a concerted effort to take to social media at every opportunity it can to make the most outlandish comments which are at the heart of their perpetual campaign of misinformation.”

In this case, De Nobriga continued, “It comes just in time to try and turn the attention away from the recovery of the economy highlighted in our just completed Spotlight on the Economy.”

Describing the Opposition as nothing but a theatre of distraction and misdirection, De Nobriga said the population sees through the antics of its various actors.

“These social media shows are conducted without the immediate scrutiny and interrogation of the media which is the complete opposite of how this Government conducts its business.”

De Nobriga said, “In the absence of that scrutiny, any sense of decency has apparently been thrown by the wayside and it is a race now to see which one of them can make the most outlandish statement and have it reported.”

He said the average citizen did not have time to waste on the UNC’s theatrics.

“We saw the true nature of the Opposition in totality with their refusal to attend the regional showcase that was the Agri Forum and Expo, their boycott of all national independence celebrations, the comments of the Opposition Leader with regards to dismissing the independence struggle and their most recent no show at our Spotlight on the Economy.”

De Nobriga said it is unfortunate that every opportunity the Opposition has to contribute to a national conversation geared towards the best possible future for TT, they have “dragged the flag.”

He observed, “They excel in the bacchanal of their brand of representation.”