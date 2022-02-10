Government to fund woman’s air ambulance to US after lye-wash in surgery

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says he “pushed” for the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) to make all resources available so Katherine Akum Lum could leave the country on Saturday to receive surgery abroad.

Akum Lum went to the St James Medical Centre for a hysterectomy on June 12, 2019 when, instead of using distilled water, a doctor accidentally used lye to wash her abdominal cavity.

The mistake has left her depressed, bedridden, in constant pain, and dependant on medication and tubes for her body to function as it caused major injury to her urinary tract, bowel and uterus.

In January 2020, Lum sued the NWRHA for medical negligence and her case is pending before Justice Margaret Mohammed.

The NWRHA agreed to pay US$116,000 for an air ambulance and urgent ureteral reconstructive surgery at Urology of Virginia, Sentara Norfolk Hospital. The operation is scheduled for February 17 but she must leave on Saturday for pre-operation tests.

However, according to letters from the NWRHA attorneys to Akum Lum’s attorneys, there may be some difficulties making the full payment because of a limited availability of US currency.

NWRHA lawyers asked that payments be made directly to Akum Lum so the rest of the bill could be paid via credit card. However, as the civil engineer has not been employed for over two years, no bank would give her access to such.

It added, “Our client (the NWRHA) continues to use its best efforts to secure the US funds, and suggest that we request the foreign providers reschedule the surgery to a date in March by which time we are hopeful that the US payments would have been made.”

During the virtual covid19 update on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said he became aware of the issue on Sunday and, after discussing the matter with the NWRHA attorney, he called Akum Lum on Tuesday night.

“The wire transfers have been done. I think close to a half a million dollars (TT) has already been paid out but that would not compensate her. But it is very very disturbing.

“That particular incident is very very distressing to me personally. And I did reach out to her last night to give her the assurance that, as Minister of Health, once I learnt about it this week, I wish we could turn back the clock, but we cant.”

He described the incident as regrettable and said he would do everything possible to support her in her recovery.

In a lawsuit filed with the High Court, a report from a medical practitioner dated March 2021 gave an account of the steps and observations taken by the medical team who performed the surgery.

The person said after the hysterectomy and oophorectomy he proceeded with a “pelvic wash out in keeping with accepted standards of medical care.” Fluid was poured into the pelvis and immediately suctioned out.

“Due to the use (of) contaminated water an immediate reaction occurred in that the cut sides of the incision and small bowel together with its mesentery turned black with a greenish tinge.”

He immediately washed out the pelvis with saline solution and called on two specialists. Oxygen was administered to return blood flow to the bowel and, although it improved, there was still a foul odour. After another consultation, part of her intestines and abdominal wall muscle were removed.

The “water” was also tested and was found to have a PH of nine.

