Government, PNM celebrate president-elect Kangaloo

In this file photo, president-elect Christine Kangaloo attends a banquet at President’s House in August, 2022. – File photo/AYANNA KINSALE

The government and the People’s National Movement (PNM) political party extended their congratulations to the president-elect Christine Kangaloo. She will now be the second female president of TT and the seventh president of the country. Kangaloo will be sworn-in on March 21.

Both congratulated Kangaloo on Saturday in separate statements.

The release from the PNM said, “We are confident that Kangaloo will bring the full weight of her vast experience, kindness, compassion, temperance, intelligence and patriotism to the Office of the President and will serve all of the people of TT with distinction. We celebrate our democracy and the resilience of our Constitution. We wish president-elect Kangaloo every success in her five-year term.”

Outgoing president Paula-Mae Weekes was also thanked for her service.

Kangaloo, an attorney, previously served as an assistant registrar of the Supreme Court, PNM MP of Point a Pierre, senator, Cabinet member, Minister of Legal Affairs, Minister of Science Technology and Tertiary Education and immediate past President of the Senate.

As a member of the legal fraternity, Kangaloo also served as secretary, and then, vice president of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers.